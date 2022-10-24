Michael Steele had one view he wanted Purdue University Fort Wayne students to take to heart Monday: They need to vote in the upcoming election.
“And if you have friends who don’t plan to vote in two weeks, you have a responsibility to get them to,” he said, because “democracy hangs in the balance.”
Steele’s face, and many of his views, might be familiar to Fort Wayne-area residents who are avid watchers of TV news and commentary shows – from appearances on MSNBC, where he serves as a political analyst, CNN, “Meet the Press” and “Face the Nation.”
He was on the PFW campus Monday to kick off this academic year’s Omnibus speaker series. His visit was planned for February but was canceled when the university closed temporarily due to bad weather.
Monday, Steele spoke to a class and held court in the afternoon for local media members before his 7:30 p.m. lecture in Auer Hall.
The talk was titled “The Political Scene According to Steele.”
Growing up in Washington, D.C., the grandson of a South Caroline sharecropper, Steele has seen politics from just about every angle.
He is a former lieutenant governor of Maryland and the first Black person elected to the post. Beginning in 2009, he repeated the feat as the first Black chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Recently, he became one a handful of Republican members of The Lincoln Project, a bipartisan coalition formed to oppose former President Donald Trump.
As for the state of national politics now, “It’s pretty messy,” Steele said in a brief interview with The Journal Gazette.
Steele said he sees the divisions in the nation and in the Republican Party as part of a long erosive history. They go back to the right-wing John Birch Society of the late 1950s and 1960s, through the Moral Majority of the 1970s to the Tea Party in 2009. “And now we’re in Trumpism,” he said.
However, Steele said what he called Trumpism already has “gone beyond Trump.” Candidates are playing to an audience with an us-vs.-them appeal and “undemocratic ideology that goes counter to what the country is about.”
He added: “It’s unfortunate, but that’s where we are.”
The secret of both parties, he told about 15 students, is that they don’t want to make voting easier or have more people vote. Parties only want “their” voters to vote.
As for the Nov. 8 election, Steele said, it’s hard to tell what will move people’s vote – inflation and the economy or worry about possible future loss of rights, including the right to vote.
The two were the top reasons for voting in a recent poll, Steele said.
When he started in politics, there was bipartisanship, but that has mostly disappeared. “The difference is that we, all of us, have allowed this. … Americans checked out of the political conversation.”
“You don’t get to check out because you’re 22 and going to college – some part of your life was touched by the federal government,” Steele said.
“I don’t care if you don’t come to the lecture (tonight). But I do care if you don’t vote.”