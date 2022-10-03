The downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club got a dose of contrarian economics during its weekly Monday meeting at Parkview Field.
Economist Morton Marcus, former director of the Indiana Business Research Center at Indiana University and now a newspaper columnist, said people are worrying about the wrong stuff. Inflation, for instance.
“The inflation we have now is because many people did not spend the money we sent to them (during the pandemic),” he said. “Many people did not really need the money. You pump money into the economy and you do not increase the amount of goods and services, you have inflation.”
What people should be thinking about in the Fort Wayne area is the composition of the population and its economic implications, he said.
In Fort Wayne, one out of every three occupied dwelling units has only one person living there, Marcus said. “We have never had that level” of single occupants, he said, adding it’s higher than in Allen County, where families tend to congregate.
Single occupants are largely seniors devoid of a spouse or child to live with or adult children who are not choosing to cohabitate or marry, Marcus said.
“To me this is the most important aspect of American society, the number of people who live alone,” he said.
The statistic shapes everything from consumer habits, because singles tend to buy less and differently than families, to psychological well-being.
“They come home and they don’t have anyone to talk to,” Marcus said of single occupants. He added, only half-seriously, that they spend their time on their phones texting instead.
Another feature that will shape the area’s future economy is the way Fort Wayne’s population is split, and it’s skewing younger than most people think, he said.
Fort Wayne’s median age is about 36, Marcus said, with half of the population older and half younger. The proportion of the population aged 45 to 64 and 65 and older is only about 31%, with the 5-24 and 25 to 44 age groups approximately even. Many cities are grappling with an upside down triangle, with more older people at the top and fewer younger ones to support them.
The even distribution is a good thing for Fort Wayne, because many people are in their earning years and are not part of the graying of America. “Statewide,” Marcus said, “this is a young area.”