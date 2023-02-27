The Doobie Brothers will be appearing at Memorial Coliseum on June 23 as part of a 35-date U.S. extension of their 50th anniversary tour, the Coliseum announced today.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. They are also to be available at the Coliseum's MidWest America Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com/acwmc or the TM Mobile App.
The tour is the first time members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee have toured together in more than 25 years.
The Doobie Brothers have won four Grammy awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. They have sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide.