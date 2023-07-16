Kyle Hoopingarner was confused upon learning the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard would receive an award for excellence in education during a General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day ceremony.
“I kind of scratched my head wondering why a bunch of guys and gals in the military would be receiving this award,” Hoopingarner, a command chief master sergeant, told a few dozen people Sunday in downtown Fort Wayne.
The honor from the General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Organization Inc. made more sense to Hoopingarner upon further reflection.
“All we do, day in and day out, is train and educate airmen to do the job,” he said. “So, I do think that this is a very fitting award.”
Hoopingarner accepted the Legion of the United States Award during a 30-minute ceremony near the statue of Fort Wayne’s namesake in Freimann Square.
David Rousculp and Carolynn Stouder – reenactors portraying Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne and his wife, Mary Penrose Wayne – arrived at the ceremony by a horse-drawn carriage, which stopped alongside the park’s fountain, next to the Whip & Chill food truck.
The afternoon event paid tribute to Wayne’s leadership during the American Revolutionary War, specifically for leading the Continental Army attack at the Battle of Stony Point on July 16, 1779.
The Fort Wayne City Council approved a resolution in 2019 declaring July 16 as General “Mad” Anthony Wayne Day. The nonprofit organization bearing Wayne’s name formed shortly thereafter to support the resolution. The group aims to enhance education about local history.
“We’ve succeeded in doing that, and we’re building on that every year,” founder and Chairman J. Michael Loomis said.
Previous Legion of the United States Award recipients include Robert “Bob” Jones and Dr. Jerome Adams.
Hoopingarner ended his acceptance speech by noting a connection between the 122nd Fighter Wing and Wayne that made the award even more special.
“Our airmen all call themselves ‘Blacksnakes,’ ” Hoopingarner said. “That is absolutely an homage to Gen. Wayne himself, who was called ‘Blacksnake’ by the Native Americans at that time.”
Hoopingarner sat next to the reenactors portraying the Waynes, who wore period clothing.
Dressing as historical figures helps people connect with the past, said Rousculp, who described his clothes as an authentic uniform. Children especially respond to it.
“They’re full of questions,” Rousculp said after the ceremony. “They’re totally into it because you’re in uniform, and (it’s as if) they’re in the 1700s when they’re coming up to you and asking you questions.”
Sunday’s event marked Stouder’s debut as Wayne’s spouse. Rousculp appreciated her addition to the team of reenactors because it’s common to see only men portrayed.
“Where are the women? What were they doing?” Rousculp asked. “Well, guess who was keeping everything else going back at the home.”
Learning that Wayne called his wife “Polly” in letters humanized the couple for Stouder, who wore a pink and white dress and carried a lace parasol for her portrayal of the woman.
“Just simple, cute things like that,” Stouder said. “They were normal people. They were just like us, but they were fighting for something really big.”