After years of participating in Fort Wayne’s Pride Fest, Plymouth Congregational Church hosted its first Pride event, complete with kids’ activities, musical performances and a family-friendly drag show.
“It’s always nice to see the reaction of folks attending when they realize there’s a church present at Pride,” said January Simpson, Plymouth church member and event coordinator. “It seems to be pretty meaningful to them, even if they aren’t particularly religious themselves.”
Simpson moved to Fort Wayne six years ago. After seeing people’s reactions at the city’s annual Pride Fest in July, she thought the church should create its own festival. She presented the idea to the church’s Evangelism and Marketing board, and everyone “unanimously agreed.”
“That was in February,” Simpson said. “So, we have thrown this together quickly – but with much enthusiasm.”
Congregation members supported the event idea well, Simpson said, and a lot of them beyond board members showed up to volunteer Saturday.
Pride at Plymouth started at 11 a.m. with a Biblical self-defense workshop that talked about passages in scripture that are used against the LGBTQ community. From 12:30 to 4 p.m., the church hosted representatives from community LGBTQ organizations, yoga instructors and food trucks.
Many attendees were reluctant to be interviewed, but organizers were eager to talk about the event’s success.
Kenny Edholm was one of about 25 volunteers present, representing Dekalb County Pride. Edholm said he heard about the event from the church itself.
“I knew the church – I had friends who went there – and I knew they were supportive,” he said. “So, I was like, ‘We really need to take the opportunity to get our name out there since we’re such a small Pride.’ ”
Edholm said he enjoyed being part of the event, and that it’s comforting for people to see a church supportive of the LGBTQ community.
“It’s good for the people who need it,” he said. “Knowing that there’s a church that’s willing to be opening and affirming, I feel like that not only boosts their positivity in themselves but helps keep them on the right track in their lives.”
Attendees had positive things to say about the event and Dekalb County Pride, Edholm said. He enjoys receiving feedback from the community, especially as his organization continues to grow.
Dustin Thorp has been involved with the Fort Wayne Human Library since 2018, and his organization volunteered at Pride on Saturday. Two of the Human Library members attend Plymouth, he said, and any time the church hosts an event, his group shows up.
“In my experience with this church … even as an atheist myself, it’s extremely inclusive,” Thorp said. “It’s not a religious pushing of Christian morality or anything like that. They’re super accepting of everybody, and it’s less about pushing your religion and more about embracing your congregation.”
Thorp said it was a busy day, but there was a nice response from the community. The Human Library uses an analogy to encourage people to hear others’ stories, and they hosted 15-minute “readings.”
Suzanne Conger is from the west side of Indianapolis and is Simpson’s stepmother-in-law. She attended Pride at Plymouth after seeing Simpson post about it on Facebook and came mainly for the 11 a.m. workshop.
“I really enjoyed what (the pastor) said,” Conger said. “I’ve heard other people speak on that topic, but she added a little bit that I learned, so I was happy to do that.”
Conger said although she came for the workshop, her favorite part was the live music, specifically the performance by Gabriel Kanka – a transgender male guitarist and singer.
Sara Ofner-Seals, associate pastor at Plymouth Congregational Church, said it was “fabulous” to host Pride at the church.
“This is just a natural extension of what we believe,” Ofner-Seals said, “and we want to be able to live it out in different ways.”
Ofner-Seals said she hadn’t heard much of a response from the community, but she was pleased to see people she didn’t recognize at the event. She also said she heard a lot of positive comments about the event from the congregation.
“I didn’t know what to expect this morning when I showed up,” Ofner-Seals said. “There were just tons of congregation members showing up, ready to help and excited to be here.”