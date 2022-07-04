Finding the perfect photograph of the Eiffel Tower wasn’t the easiest task for those planning the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s newest, Parisian-themed exhibit.
Nate Cardelli, the general manager, said his team scrolled through stock photos online, sending possibilities back and forth before finally agreeing on an image with red and purple flowers in the foreground and the sun peeking out from behind trees. The wrought-iron landmark stands against a blue sky and white clouds.
The image is now a photo-op spot at the downtown Fort Wayne attraction. Visitors can pose on a path lined by red and purple flowers – plants that Cardelli said intentionally mimic those in the photo.
As the flowers grow, he said Sunday, “it’ll feel like you’re in that park.”
The conservatory isn’t relying solely on the Eiffel Tower to create a French atmosphere in the space that last hosted the annual live butterfly exhibit. Titled “Paris: City of Light & Love,” the display includes areas made to look like a flower shop and a café, and a tandem bicycle carrying a basket of grapes, cheese, baguettes and wine stands beneath a leafy tree.
Begonias, impatiens, foxtail ferns and petunias are among the plants incorporated in the exhibit, which opened Saturday.
The imagery seemed to spark memories for Juliana Bengs, who was visiting the gardens with her friend Deanna Lauer. Bengs spent three days in Paris a few decades ago, but fog prevented her from getting a good view of the Eiffel Tower.
“It brings me right back,” Bengs said, recalling her search for the Mona Lisa at the Louvre and strolling the Champs-Élysées, a famous avenue.
Abdulla Ghori, another visitor who has been to Paris, noted the elements that looked European, including a vertical floral arrangement.
“Even the chairs,” Ghori said, referring to the furniture at the café scene.
In town from Cleveland, Ghori was visiting his daughter and her family. Ambreen Ghori and her husband, Nida Aziz, said they come to the conservatory often with their children, ages 3 and 4, and they appreciate the changing exhibits.
Even though the Parisian exhibit will be open through Nov. 13, Cardelli said people who time their visits right will see two different shows because of the maturing and changing plants.
And although the theme might not seem as kid-friendly as others, Cardelli said children seem to find a way to entertain themselves. He gestured toward children visiting Sunday.
“They don’t seem unhappy right now,” he said.
The conservatory is open daily except Mondays. Hours vary. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 17 and free for ages 2 and younger. Admission is discounted Thursday evenings.