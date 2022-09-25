Johana and Joseline Matias couldn't help but pull out their smartphones Sunday afternoon to photograph the full-size van with the heart-shaped steering wheel parked on Calhoun Street.
The van – a Chevrolet Beauville with eye-catching orange, red, brown and black stripes – was among about a dozen on display as part of the Boogie Down Bazaar, a six-hour event that also featured a vintage market on The Landing.
The day's scattered showers didn't dampen attendance, which was larger than organizer Sachiko Janek said she could have dreamed.
"I'm pretty pumped on Fort Wayne today for sticking around for us," said Janek, who collaborated with Fort Yay and Old 5 and Dime Sign Co.
Shoppers browsed through racks of clothing – including flannel shirts, T-shirts and jeans – and items including housewares.
Jeremiah Miser, a vendor who sells items as a hobby, expressed appreciation for the bazaar, noting such events weren't common even five years ago.
Even with the iffy weather, he said, "it's been great."
For those without umbrellas, the vendors' tents offered protection from the sporadic rainstorms, as did the boogie vans parked along a block of Calhoun. Organizers on social media described boogie vans as those converted into functional and often livable spaces.
Cullen Pinedo, 19, invited people inside the 1979 Chevrolet G20 he bought about three months ago from a family friend. Like much of the interior, the back seat was covered in orange velvet.
Children were especially eager to sit in the van, Pinedo said, recalling what opportunities like that meant to him as a child.
"I want to give kids the same experience," the teen said. "You've got to keep the old stuff alive."
By the time the Matias sisters reached the vans, they had scored what Joseline Matias described as "pretty good deals" from the vendors, mostly clothes.
Admiring the Chevrolet Beauville – which was voted Best in Show – the sisters noted its sink, bed, shelving and heart details. A chevron-patterned afghan hung behind the driver's seat, and a blue shag rug covered the floor.
"You could basically live in this van," Johana Matias said.
"Not your average van," her sister added.