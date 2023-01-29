Angie Sturm had a realization Sunday as people lined the perimeter of Bell Mansion's first-floor ballroom and dipped brushes in blue, red, purple and pink blobs in their quest to create floral paintings.
Sturm, whose parents own the downtown Fort Wayne building, explained the venue's new Crazy Crafters Club classes aren't the property's first connection to the arts. Built in 1893, the former residence originally belonged to Robert and Clara Bell, the latter of whom helped form the first classes at the Fort Wayne Art School and co-founded the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
"Oh my gosh, full circle," Sturm said, "130 years later."
About 30 people, mostly women, participated in the Crazy Crafters debut event led by Liz Smith, a mansion staffer newly dubbed artistic director. The $25 cost included refreshments, paint, brushes of various sizes, a blank 11-by-14-inch panel and a clear plastic smock.
The Feb. 26 crafting event will focus on macrame – an announcement that prompted delighted gasps.
"I just love to see everybody come together," Sturm said.
Smith, a lifelong creative person, guided participants through each step of the painting process, using her own artwork – a framed floral scene – for reference.
"Squiggle the outside edges," Smith recommended as one woman created the outline of her flower.
Valerie Novitski of Fort Wayne doesn't consider herself a creative person but signed up for the activity to spend time with friends. She appreciated the Bell Mansion – which she had visited when it was a funeral home – for providing the opportunity.
"This is such a fun idea," Novitski said as her painting took shape. "Good fun with good friends."
Cathy Roberts, Smith's mother, also participated in the class. The New Haven woman and additional relatives wanted to support Smith's first crafting club event.
But, Roberts added, she also enjoys visiting the mansion.
"It's a very beautiful place to be," Roberts said. "Like walking back in time."
The event center spans about 15,000 square feet and boasts three floors along with a basement, Sturm said, noting many original features remain.
Sturm's family wants to preserve the building. They wouldn't want to see it turned into a parking lot.
"It doesn't deserve that," she said.