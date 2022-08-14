As musicians performed on stages nearby, Natalie Haley sat at a nondescript table along Parkview Field’s concourse, at times serving as an information booth for Solfest.
But fielding questions about Sunday’s Solfest – an event previously held at Fox Island County Park and returning after a multi-year hiatus – wasn’t why Haley came to the downtown Fort Wayne venue. Haley is a Fox Island park manager who volunteered her time to educate the public about the devastation that continues to affect the 605-acre property in southwest Allen County two months after the June 13 derecho.
The park will likely remain closed until next year, according to its website.
Haley brought aerial photographs depicting the damage, which included 1,150 downed trees. Addressing the destruction is, she said, “relentlessly slow work.”
Solfest attendees could support Fox Island through a raffle and event souvenirs, first-time organizer Sarah Loshe said, adding a portion of the ticket proceeds would also benefit the park. Admission was $15, although children younger than 10 could attend for free.
“I love giving back to nature,” Loshe said.
Billed as a celebration of the sun, Solfest started in 2000 as the 25th anniversary celebration of nature education at Fox Island. In previous years, proceeds have benefited nature education efforts for local school groups and programs unable to afford field trips to Allen County parks.
The event – which returned with cool and cloudy weather – hadn’t been held in recent years because of COVID-19 concerns and flooding.
A steady flow of visitors entered the ballpark in the 10-hour event’s first few hours Sunday, Loshe said, describing the early turnout as fantastic.
Christian Myles and Hannah Drohan were among about 100 people gathered near the main stage as Los Galaxy, a funk fusion band, performed mid-afternoon. They said the music and local merchants attracted them to the outdoor event. Handmade soap, jewelry, plants, decor, artwork, tarot card readings and chair massages were among the goods and services offered.
“Definitely the vendors,” said Drohan, who got tinsel for her hair at one booth.
Matthew Reed, another attendee, strolled Parkview Field with Pilar Torrez and a French bulldog named Duke. The New Haven resident said his reason for visiting was simple – he was bored and sought something fun to do.
Meanwhile, Haley spoke over the music to describe the situation at Fox Island. The park is working with Graber Lumber to remove logs, she said, and it has consulted with experts about restoration efforts.
“We’re not just pulling this out of our hats,” Haley said.