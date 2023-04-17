Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Downtown Live! Summer concerts
Downtown Live!, a summer concert series by Downtown Fort Wayne, will move for the 2023 season to The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun alleyway and the 800 block of South Calhoun Street.
Downtown Live! has provided free, live musical entertainment for the community every Friday evening in June, July, and August from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Fort Wayne for the last two years. The event will return June 2, for the third season.
In 2022, the event drew upward of an estimated 25,250 attendees over the summer season, an 140% increase from 2021.
The last two seasons of Downtown Live! have been hosted at The Landing.
Stay tuned for scheduled musical acts and more information at DTFWLive.com and DowntownFortWayne.com
Carnival comes to Purdue Fort Wayne
Purdue University Fort Wayne will hold a carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday in parking lots 10 and 11 on the main campus’s west side, a news release said.
Admission is free for Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students.
Tickets for the universities’ employees and their family members are $20 each. The cost is $25 for members of the public. Admission includes access to all rides. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Visit pfw.edu/big-night or contact Student Life at 260-481-6609 for information.
Earth Day event to recycle batteries
Clarios will accept all lead acid batteries for recycling at its Fort Wayne location on Earth Day, which is Saturday.
The collection will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clarios, 8710 Baer Road. The company will accept all types of lead acid batteries, including those used in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and marine vessels.
For more information, call 260-702-8532.
– The Journal Gazette