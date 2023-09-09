As the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre gets ready to temporarily move out of the Arts United Center during the building’s $40 million renovation project, staff are preparing to go in front of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission for approval of its plan to expand.
Two additions to the building at 303 E. Main St. are being proposed with the goal of expanding, modernizing and increasing accessibility and functionality. The additions will be on the west side facing Freimann Square and the east side by the existing parking lot.
The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will gather thoughts from the public on the development plan at a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Citizens Square. Members are expected to discuss the request and take action a week later.
Construction is expected to begin in June, and this will be the first time additions have been made to the 50-year-old building, said Dan Ross, Arts United president.
The Arts United Center was designed in 1972 by Louis Kahn, a world-famous architect. The building opened in 1973.
“One of the things the architects who have toured the building have loved is the fact that we really have preserved the building entirely in the style of Louis Kahn,” he said. “And the renovations and the expansion and modernization that we will be doing will also be intended to preserve the assets of Louis Kahn’s design.”
The proposal for the parking lot shows an increase of three spots along with new landscaping. As part of the project, crews will expand the building over portions of the current parking lot. Ross said the center’s goal is to maintain the original number of parking spots while reconstructing the lot to fit the expansions.
The front plaza area will be reorganized for drop off and pick up, along with parking that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The area is planned to have a multipurpose design.
The additions will mostly consist of silver and black metal panels with storefront-style windows, according to information submitted to the commission.
The Design Review Committee notes in a report that matching the original material of the historic building would be difficult, so the proposed façade will be transparent to show the original design.
The material can be used only if a waiver is approved because additions to buildings are required to be built with similar materials and design. Arts United is working with the National Park Service to maintain the original materials and design of the building because of its historical significance.
The plan also requests using uplighting on the existing fly system. A fly, or theatrical rigging, system is a structure of ropes, pulleys, counterweights and related devices within a theater that enables a stage crew to hoist components quickly, quietly and safely – such as curtains, lights, scenery, stage effects and, occasionally, people.
The full renovation and expansion is estimated to cost about $40 million. Arts United currently has more than $30 million for the project: $15 million from public sector funding and $15.5 million from private philanthropy. Arts United is anticipating $7 million to $8 million in federal tax credits, Ross said.
The plan commission has the final say on the primary development plan, which includes waivers for parking, mechanical screening, façade transparency and uplighting.
The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will temporarily move out of the Arts United Center next year during the building’s renovation project. Fort Wayne Youtheatre moved out of the space over the summer.
Arts United is expected to be closed for at least 15 months, said Capri Williams, the Civic Theatre’s marketing director.
“We are committed to continue serving the region in a temporary location during our 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons,” she said. “As we look to the future, we will continue to impact and enrich our community as a regional leader in live theater experiences through artistic excellence and innovation.”