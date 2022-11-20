Isaac Riehm of Kendallville grasped his copy of “Happy Smallidays” in his 3-year-old hands and quietly held it out to author-artist Talitha Shipman to sign.
His family came to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory specifically for the book signing and the opening of the annual holiday exhibit, which this year features the book’s protagonist, Little Mouse.
“He loves books,” Jodie Riehm said. “We go visit libraries, and we figured this is somewhere else we could go. And he could meet the author.”
The botanical conservatory worked with Shipman, a local children’s book creator, to develop both the theme for the holiday exhibit and the exclusive matching book.
“We have never done anything like this before,” said Amanda Amstutz, program supervisor. “I would call it magical.”
The botanical conservatory staff changes the showcase four times a year, and the Christmas-themed one is always popular, she said. The poinsettia tree and Santa’s chair are part of it, as usual, but Little Mouse’s story of slowing down and enjoying the holidays is woven in.
It starts at the door to the hothouse gardens with large cutouts of the book’s first page and of the characters. As visitors walk through the gardens, they can read every page. Some people posed for photos next to the giant cutouts of Little Mouse and friends on Saturday, and children explored the replica of his small house.
“It’s making the pages come to life,” Amstutz said. “We’re referring to it as a walking story.”
There’s also the annual scavenger hunt and other activities based on the book as children follow Little Mouse’s blue footprints on the floor.
The staff knew Shipman as a conservatory member and of her books because she’s had some for sale in the gift shop, Amstutz said.
Shipman said she’s written and illustrated about a dozen books since she started 15 years ago. She’s won numerous awards, but this experience was different.
“This project has been wonderful because most of my clients are East Coast, Chicago, West Coast,” she said. Any book is a collaboration with publishers and editors, but this project allowed her to work in her hometown and with local people.
The conservatory staff came up with wonderful ideas, she said. The collaboration also pushed into new territory because they created the installation of the book alongside it.
“You’re thinking in 3D, too,” she said. “I hope to be able to do it again sometime.”
The Kahlenbeck family of Fort Wayne came for the holiday showcase opening and liked that Shipman, as the author, was part of it, Madeline Kahlenbeck said.
Her husband, Chaise Kahlenbeck, and kids Stella, 4, and Quinn, 18 months, eagerly explored the exhibit while she and Hudson, 6 months, took a more casual stroll through.
“We’re here every time they change the exhibit, and Christmas is a favorite,” Madeline Kahlenbeck said. Stella loves a good scavenger hunt, she added.
In addition to families strolling through the Happy Smallidays pages, the gardens were full Saturday of people taking family photos, quinceañera photos, engagement photos and pregnancy photos. Amstutz said photography there is common, especially as the weather gets cold.
Fort Wayne photographer Elizabeth Loubier was there to photograph a family, but before that she took advantage of the scenery to photograph her 5-year-old daughter, Ella, in a red Christmas dress. Her sons were at a Notre Dame game, so “It’s a mommy and Ella day today,” Loubier said.
Brayden Brincefield, 18, and Macy Bair, 17, of Fort Wayne came for photos before the Leo High School formal dance, Brincefield said. They expected a holiday background but were surprised by the abundant decorations.
“I didn’t think it’d be this Christmassy,” Bair said. “It’s pretty.”
The holiday theme, with the Christmas trees, faux snow and decorations surprised Janisha and Justin Beal, who came for their first family photos since they married six years ago. Their blended family has seven members.
Justin Beal said they came a few days earlier to scout out backgrounds, but the botanical conservatory has changed quite a bit since then. “This is nice,” he said.
Janisha said, “We definitely want to make this a holiday tradition.”
The Happy Smallidays and holiday showcase will be open through Jan. 8. Shipman will sign books again from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17, and Santa will be there with reindeer from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17.