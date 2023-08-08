Stand-up and seated e-scooters provided through Veo will no longer be allowed in Fort Wayne beginning Sept. 4 because of “concerns for safety, proper usage and issues,” a news release said today.
Since Veo brought a new transportation option in 2019, Fort Wayne residents and business owners have expressed concerns about the scooters being used “recklessly and negligently,” according to the city press release.
Veo, a mobility company based in Chicago focused on accessible transportation, first brought 300 e-scooters and 150 pedal bikes to the city in 2019.
In 2022, there were a reported 500 stand-up scooters and 80 pedal bikes. The pedal bikes were replaced in 2023 with seated scooters.
The decision to terminate the agreement with Veo was made following research about similar shared mobility programs throughout Indiana and other areas, the news release said.