Seven-year-old Adam Brown caught the fishing bug during the Allen County Fair.
So, the Fort Wayne youngster looked forward to Saturday morning’s free angling event put on by Riverfront Fort Wayne and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“They had a (station) at the fair loaded with monster catfish, and he really liked that,” said Adam’s grandfather, Richard, who stood back while the boy sat on the Promenade Park dock waiting for a bite. “He was really excited about it.”
Those casting lines Saturday were met with overcast skies and cool fall temps, but it’s the kind of weather fish like, said Andi Douthitt, special events coordinator for Riverfront Fort Wayne.
“Well, fish are cold-blooded creatures,” she said, adding bluegill are common in the St. Marys River. “We had to cancel last year because of rain, so it’s good to be back.”
The event was the last of four free fishing days the DNR allowed this year. Participants were provided free rods and bait.
“We planned to be out until 11 a.m. or until we run out of worms,” Douthitt said, smiling.
Richard Brown says it was good to get his grandson outside because many kids today are tethered to some type of electronic device.
“Yeah, he likes it out here,” said Brown, a Fort Wayne retiree. “I was worried about him getting a little bored, but he’s doing OK.”
And so was 4-year-old Averi Fields. She got fishing tips from Riverfront Fort Wayne staff – and of course, Mom.
“I like it,” Averi said, sitting on her parent’s lap.
Tiffany Fields says she makes sure to keep her little girl in touch with nature.
“It’s nice to relax a little bit and get a different experience,” said Fields, 40, a secretary at South Side High School. “We’re going to do some apple picking tomorrow.”
Fields is wise to expose her daughter to outdoor activities at an early age if a national online poll by nonprofit Common Sense Media is any indication.
Prolonged screen time has been linked to obesity, irregular sleep, behavioral problems and other issues, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Common Sense asked 1,306 individuals in the United States, ages 8 to 18. The San Francisco organization found media use by young people grew faster during the pandemic than it had over the four years prior to COVID-19.
Average daily screen time grew from 4 hours and 44 minutes to 5 hours and 33 minutes among tweens, and from 7 hours and 22 minutes to 8 hours and 39 minutes for teens – an 18% increase. The numbers exclude screen time spent at school or doing homework.
Those statistics don’t surprise Fields.
“I see it all the time,” she said, “especially when we were in quarantine. Kids do need to disconnect.”