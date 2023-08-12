Hispanic music and food wafted through the air Saturday, even blocks away from Headwaters Park, the site of Fiesta Fort Wayne.
Fernando Zapari, who organized the event, said it was wonderful to see the dancers, musicians and crowd.
The pavilion was full of attendees, including Olga Longberry, a Decatur woman who previously lived in Fort Wayne for seven years.
“The dancing is really nice and the food is amazing. It’s not just Mexican but they got Cuban food over there,” Longberry said, gesturing toward food vendors. “They got other (foods) that we don’t normally have around here. ... It’s nice to have a little diversity in the Hispanic culture.”
Longberry and her daughter came to the event along with other family members in memory of her late daughter.
“My daughter liked to support things locally,” Longberry said. “She passed away three years ago, so we all got together to come out to do this for her.”
Zapari, who grew up in Mexico, has lived in Fort Wayne since 1978 and has been involved with Fiesta Fort Wayne for more than 20 years.
“So good to see my neighbors, whether they’re African American, Caucasian, Hispanic, Latino,” he said.
Zapari continues to organize the annual event because he believes it is important to bring people together from across Indiana.
“I sincerely mean that, because when we can pull us together in our beautiful city, we’re going to become a much, much stronger place to live,” he said. “Fort Wayne is very unique.”