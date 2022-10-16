Nan Chelette sat in the theater’s front row to watch “The Marshmallow Mystery Tour” on Saturday afternoon, sandwiched between her mother, Tamara Chelette, and friend Isabel Hughes.
The main reason they attended the seventh annual Hobnobben Film Festival at Cinema Center was a short that Chelette was a lead animator on, a Little Red Riding Hood story titled “Among the Trees.” It would be shown at 7:30 p.m. as part of the block of films, “Some of Our Favorite Short Shorts.”
The three women bought all-day festival passes, however, and were on their second film of the day.
“We wanted to come and see what the other people are doing, and this seemed particularly fun because it had candy,” said Nan Chelette, of Dayton. “Getting accepted was the catalyst for coming. I’m glad we didn’t just go to the show tonight.”
Hobnobben focuses on diverse stories and voices in its film selections, from student films to films from non-Western countries. It started Thursday with a focus on Indiana film.
Hughes, who lives in Wabash and graduated from the University of Saint Francis with Chelette in May, said they saw “some really impressive films.”
The festival program described “The Marshmallow Mystery Tour” as a cross between a feature film and a documentary about candy landmarks in America. Tamara Chelette liked its dark humor. Before that, they saw “Tomorrow’s Game,” about family and baseball.
Nan Chelette seemed surprised that her film, a two-minute animation created by five college students, was in the same show with films at that level. She and Hughes both majored in animation and are working on a project to submit to Hobnobben next year. But after seeing the other films, Nan said she wants to step up her game.
This year’s Hobnobben was a homecoming of sorts. The film festival was held the last two years at Embassy Theatre, which allowed for social distancing, said Amanda Hille, a festival co-chair with Alix Watson and Christi Hille. Returning to Cinema Center, they can have two screens showing films from Thursday through Sunday, one in the main theater and one in the Spectator Lounge.
Returning to Cinema Center meant they also held workshops for filmmakers again.
“We’ve already seen more people this year than we had last year,” Watson said. Based on early ticket sales, the late Saturday block of horror films and the final film, “what happened to the wolf?” would be sold out. A post-showing discussion was scheduled for the film, which is from Myanmar.
Watson said Cinema Center might bring it back as a feature film after the festival.
Victoria Britton, who assisted filmmakers during the festival, also entered a film, “The Water’s Edge,” which was shown Thursday. She said Thursday night’s opening audience was so big, they were worried about having enough seats. The increase included 40 to 50 filmmakers attending, including from Chicago and Los Angeles, “which is more than ever before.”
Audience member Virginia Zimmerman of Roanoke has attended the festival since about the start. Her favorite films are educational ones, including documentaries, but she likes the festival’s variety and quality.
“They have such interesting films, films you can’t see anywhere else,” she said. “They keep it fresh.”
Lindsey McGuffey of Fort Wayne said that the festival presented films people wouldn’t have heard of or seen in movie theaters. “It makes it more accessible,” she said.
This is the first year she and her best friend and roommate, Lila Landis, attended Hobnobben, although they’re regulars at Cinema Center and also have a Monday film club at their home for friends. Hobnobben showcased what they’re interested in.
“I really like films a lot, and I like independent films,” Landis said. Anyone attending should keep an open mind for “a lot of different experiences.”
Victor Chaney of Fort Wayne was also at the festival for the first time to see a short made by a friend’s brother. “Everybody Don’t Electric Slide” by writer-director Rodney Stringfellow was part of the “Tough Topics: Family Edition” block of films.
Chaney has enjoyed Cinema Center’s regular offerings and looked forward to this.
“I’ve always enjoyed short films,” he said.