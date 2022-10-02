Driving through Fort Wayne, particularly downtown, might be more adventurous these days with several road closures and lane restrictions snarling traffic.
That feeling of congestion isn’t in your head: lane restrictions are up this year.
Brad Fisher, a traffic engineer for the city, said Thursday the entire city had already issued 1,200 lane restriction permits. A decade ago, in 2012, he said there were about 500 for the entire year.
“We try to work around and minimize the impact as much as possible,” Fisher said. “But truly, the amount of work going on downtown – either project-wise or utility-wise or development-wise – it’s just dramatic and it affects downtown quite a bit.”
Despite the uptick in road restrictions, Visit Fort Wayne spokeswoman Kristen Guthrie said in an email that the organization hasn’t seen an effect on tourism or travel.
“We just make sure to send maps and information to clients in advance,” she said.
One major disruption is partly out of the city’s hands. Patrick Zaharako, a city engineer with the public works department, said the work currently being done on Veterans Memorial Bridge – which connects Spy Run Avenue and Lafayette Street over the St. Marys River – is a joint project with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Closures during the project have caused northbound traffic to back up south of the bridge on Lafayette Street.
Although aesthetic improvements on the bridge will continue through May, Zharako said the main work is projected to be finished by early December.
That congestion downstream of the bridge is compounded by a series of nearby projects.
Stacy Haviland, community development administrator with the city, said three construction projects are underway near Harrison Street.
Two are public – one to install an urban trail and another continuing work on Phase II of the Riverfront Public Space revitalization project.
The third is the Riverfront at Promenade Park, a private mixed-use development that, when completed, will contain office space, retail, apartments and public parking. Haviland said the development began “almost two years ago” and should be done by the end of the year.
Doing multiple projects at once is intentional, she said, as the streetscape has to be completed by the time the building is ready for tenants.
“It’s a little congested with all the construction activity,” Haviland said. “but it just makes sense that we’re doing it in tandem rather than waiting until the building is open and nobody (would have) access to it.”
Similar to the INDOT bridge project, Haviland said the two public projects will be largely completed – enough to reopen blocked streets – “towards the end of December” despite a few finishing touches that will be completed next year.
Haviland said the city holds monthly construction coordination meetings, bringing together people from departments including community development, public works, utilities and traffic engineering.
The interdepartmental conversations sometimes bear fruit, preventing unnecessary headaches for drivers in Fort Wayne. For example, Haviland said scheduled city utilities work on Anthony Boulevard was pushed back as the combination of that work with existing projects on Lafayette and other northbound roads would’ve made it too difficult to drive that direction.
“I know that it looks like an awful lot of construction, but it does help,” Haviland said. “We’ve at least postponed things so that some traffic can funnel out.”
Numerous other street restrictions and closures in the downtown area also continue. Fisher’s list includes two projects affecting Main Street.
One, just a few blocks east, involves construction on both sides of Main Street: The Ashberry, a $43.4 million project which will be a five-story, mixed-use building, and Chuck Surack’s The Pearl, a $50 million, seven-story, mixed-use project which will include residential units, restaurants and an event center.
“Those being catty corner to each other created a tight point that we tried to figure out a way to safely move traffic through,” Fisher said. “We believe we established those safe traffic patterns. As anywhere else, if people are going the speed limit, there’s no issue. But the problem lately is we see people that are either not paying attention or are in quite a hurry that they cause some dangerous situations for everybody.”
Another, the demolition at old St. Joseph Hospital, has resulted in intermittent restrictions this year. Fisher said he was initially told the demolition would take four to six months, but that the originally timeline has been exceeded.
“That was supposed to have already been done already,” he said, “so at this point it’s kind of up in the air on when that will be completely demolished.”
The contractor told the Journal Gazette in September the company plans to complete the demolition by Dec. 31.
Sometimes, contracted work extends beyond the initial timeline noted when applying for a permit.
“A lot of the problem becomes apparent when contractors request a week’s worth of a closure,” Fisher said. “Then the next thing we know, we find out they’ve been out there for three weeks, but we didn’t realize that because their permit only said one.”
While he doesn’t know the specifics of each, Fisher speculated that supply chain issues or a lack of workers could prolong some projects.
Sometimes that leads to streets that are closed even when no work is being done as contractors are working elsewhere at that date or time, something Fisher said is “unfortunate.” The city can’t remove the traffic cones and signs as the permittee is responsible for maintaining the site, but Fisher said he sometimes questions contractors when sites sit for “two or three days” with no work.
On a large scale, this year’s construction is part of a larger trend that has seen new development in downtown Fort Wayne. Haviland called it part of the city’s “growing pains,” a phrase Fisher echoed.
“These developments coming up are a good thing in the long run for the city of Fort Wayne, so it’s good that it’s happening,” Fisher said. It’s just a growing pain I think people need to get used to a little bit until some of these bigger projects are completed.”