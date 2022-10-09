There were multiple levels to Korea Festival at the downtown Allen County Public Library on Saturday, both figuratively and literally.
On the first floor of the library, some people tried on traditional costumes (hanbok) for selfies or tried their hand at traditional Korean crafts, while others lined up to get posters of K-Pop (Korean pop music) bands or jewelry made from confetti collected at K-Pop concerts.
The outside plaza hosted Korean food and performances, and the lower level theater had traditional performances and modern dancing.
“We don’t have a festival like this in Carmel, so I envy Fort Wayne,” said Eunsun “Sunny” Jung, an internationally known gayageum player.
It was the third time she’s performed at the festival by invitation of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Korean Saturday School. The school hosts the annual event with the Korea Festival Organization.
“Everybody, they know K-Pop,” she said. “That’s why I’m here, to introduce traditional music, too.”
The gayageum is sometime called the Korean harp, she said. It also resembles a large zither, and Jung began playing it at 10 years old in South Korea.
She said the audience is always receptive, and she was surprised at how much was going on at the festival, which included Korean games, taekwondo demonstrations, traverse bamboo flute performances, Bukchum drum dance and Korean food.
There was also a “Squid Game” red light/green light game, and a table for people to write their names in Korean calligraphy.
This was the fifth time for the festival since it started in 2017. In pre-COVID 2019, about 2,000 people came, said Brittney Bressler, the social media marketer and K-Pop dance director. This year, attendance might not have reached that high, but those who attended formed lines for food and souvenirs.
“As interest in Korea is growing, so is the festival,” Bressler said. “The Korean Wave is what we call it.”
K-Pop ruled in its popularity in Asia and South America for years, Bressler said. It came to America with “Gangnam Style” but has been gaining fans here for about a decade. She began listening to the genre when she was 10.
As South Korea became more economically successful, the production levels have increased in the country’s arts, and the popularity of Korean TV dramas, and Korean makeup and beauty products is expanding worldwide.
K-Pop dancer Danh Ngo regularly participated in what was previously a K-Pop dance contest, but Saturday was a dance performance because interest in it grew.
The Korean culture isn’t close to her Vietnamese roots, but it was fun to teach herself, she said. She likes the feeling of family among K-Pop dancers and fans.
Volunteer Grace Back said that for many, “because of K-Pop, they’re into Korean culture.” The food is also very popular, she added.
The line for food continued to be long for most of the festival, and while True Kimchi was still serving toward the end, Ryu’s Kitchen had run out of food about 3:30 p.m. “It was fun,” owner Joohyun Ryu Riddle said. She plans to return next year.
RJ Guzman said he is into Korean barbecue, while his wife Ang Guzman is into the modern culture. They brought Ashton, 8 months, because they wanted to experience Korean culture.
“Being in Fort Wayne, you don’t see that much,” RJ said. “It’s interesting to see the variety of Korean culture.”
Shawn Min of Chicago came to see his mother perform traditional drumming but also likes the festival, which he finds interesting for a smaller city.
He enjoyed it with family from Ohio, and he helped his son Elliot Min, 6, make a sogo, or mini drum.
Although his son didn’t understand the significance of their cultural roots yet, Min predicted that as they attend the festival in coming years, Elliot will enjoy it “in a more meaningful way.”