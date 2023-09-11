More Brewing Co. is now preparing to ask for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s approval of its plan to build a two-story brewery and restaurant along downtown Fort Wayne’s riverfront.
Perry, Rick and Sunny Patel initially announced the project about a year ago, but the primary development plan was filed Friday. The plans show a two-story building that will be about 13,800 square feet, which is smaller than the 16,000 square feet initially proposed for 114 E. Fourth St.
More Brewing has three locations in the Chicago area. The Fort Wayne brewery and restaurant would be the first location outside of Illinois.
The plans include a brewhouse and a few types of seating: indoor, patio and terrace/mezzanine. The first floor would cover more than 11,000 square feet, the second floor would be more than 2,000 square feet, and the terrace would be an additional 1,300 square feet.
The building is expected to sit on just over a half acre of property that will connect to the public walking trail that will be constructed as part of the second phase of riverfront development.
The second phase of riverfront development will include an extension of the greenway, a section of the treetop canopy trail and other public gathering places. The city has also made way for future development at the former Schaab Metal Products and the former Pepsi warehouse.
The developers are asking for a few waivers, including one that would allow them to have one main entrance at the northwest corner of the building. The applicants have worked closely with the Community Development department to ensure the plan aligns with riverfront development.
“In fact, it is our belief and hope that proposed development would spur and encourage future adjacent developments,” the application said.
Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, has said he also thinks the brewery and restaurant will spur further development.
The land at 114 E. Fourth St. is owned by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission after the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board donated it for economic development purposes. The redevelopment commission last year approved $607,000 in local income tax revenue from the Lima, Wells, Fernhill district for the project.
The plan commission will likely hold a public hearing for the More Brewing project Oct. 9 and discuss it at a business meeting Oct. 16.