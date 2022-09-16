There is no cause for concern after a series of incidents during the demolition of former St. Joseph Hospital, contractor Tommy Britt said Friday.
He owns Britt Demolition and Recycling, an Alabama nonunion company that is contracted to raze the old hospital. Britt said the most recent event, when debris from the building fell Monday onto a piece of demolition equipment was not unexpected.
“There’s no accidents whatsoever,” Britt said.
Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman Megan Hubartt backed up his account in a statement, saying Monday’s demolition activity “involved separating the existing stairwell tower connection” from the main structure.
“While this scheduled activity went as planned, a bit of debris from the controlled fall of the stairwell landed on the boom of the excavator, causing minor damage,” Hubartt said. “This is not uncommon during a complex building demolition, and excavators like the one used at the site are designed to keep the operator at a safe distance from debris.”
Britt said nobody was in danger Monday and the only reason the fall became public knowledge was because of a 911 call.
“This was nothing but a controlled fall that somebody walking down the street freaked out about and wanted to be the first one to call so they could say we saved somebody’s life,” Britt said. “All it’s done is caused a bunch of problems.”
Hubartt said the contractor has a “proven track record managing older hospital demolitions and handling the unique safety issues associated with them” and that no warnings or citations have been received.
However, Britt Demolition and Recycling was issued a violation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after an incident in February when a contractor working at the site was taken across the street to Lutheran Downtown Hospital with severe burns.
The power company had not completely disconnected power to the building, Britt said, and one cabinet was still “hot.” It was taped in red tape and locked, and he said it had been discussed in every safety meeting for a week not to touch the cabinet.
“I’m not going to make any assumptions of why and how, but that’s what he did,” Britt said of the worker who he said wasn’t assigned to the room the cabinet was located in. “I don’t know. We can’t explain why he did this at all.”
The worker injured in February has not been identified and, therefore, could not be reached for comment.
When asked about that OSHA violation, Hubartt said in a follow-up statement that no warnings or citations have been issued “in connection to the safety or workmanship” at the site and that the citation was related to utility connection paperwork.
According to an OSHA document provided by Britt, an investigation following the incident found the contractor to be in violation of a rule that requires demolition companies to shut off all utility services to a site and to notify utility companies prior to beginning demolition.
Britt Demolition and Recycling was required to pay a penalty of $1,365 for the violation.
“On or about Feb. 25, 2022, during construction activities,” the document states, “the employer did not ensure all electric service was de-energized or controlled prior to beginning demolition activities.”
OSHA opened a new inspection into the demolition Tuesday, according to the agency’s website, and the case is still open.
Hubartt did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on the new case. Britt said he doesn’t expect additional citations.
Britt said his company is bringing in two more pieces of equipment to speed up the demolition and that the deadline to complete the job is Dec. 31.
“Within 30 days, it will be on the ground,” Britt said. “Then we got to haul off (the debris). Then we got to fill in the basement.”