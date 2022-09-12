Demolition continues at the former St. Joseph Hospital

Demolition continues Monday at the site of the former St. Joseph Hospital downtown.

A piece of equipment was damaged Monday during “planned demolition activity” at the site of former St. Joseph Hospital, Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said.

No one was injured, she said, and demolition will continue “in the coming days.”

“The demolition project is on schedule to be completed by the end of the year and debris is removed from the site daily,” Hubartt said. “We continue to work with the Allen County Building department and other local officials to ensure the demolition continues in a safe manner.”

This isn’t the first incident to occur at the demolition site, located at Van Buren and Main streets and Broadway in downtown Fort Wayne.

In February, a contractor working at the old St. Joseph Hospital site was taken across the street to Lutheran Downtown Hospital with severe burns.

Later, in early June, firefighters battled a fire that was started while workers cut into a steel support structure inside a wall.

