Isabella Wood ran up to her father in downtown Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon, asking to use his shirt as a towel.
“I got bubbles in my eyes,” the 6-year-old said, soaked from the bubble machine set up near the intersection of Calhoun Street and Douglas Avenue for Open Streets Fort Wayne, a free annual event that debuted in 2017.
More than 100 activities – including miniature golf, animal meet-and-greets, yoga and pickleball – dotted Calhoun Street between Promenade Park and Pontiac Street. With most of the 1.5-mile route closed to cars, participants had to dodge only pedestrians, bicyclists and people on roller skates and scooters.
The Fort Wayne Police Department provided crossing assistance at Washington and Jefferson boulevards, the only east-west corridors that remained open.
Attending Open Streets has become a family tradition for Karen Guzman, who traveled the route by bicycle. She acknowledged the sweltering heat and humidity but said skipping the four-hour event wasn’t an option.
“The kids would probably get mad if we didn’t come,” Guzman said, straddling her bike near a rock wall set up by The Landing. “It’s fun for the kids, especially right before school starts.”
A few blocks south, Xavier Howard of Fort Wayne Dance Collective taught a few children and adults some hip-hop moves on a portable dance floor covering the pavement. People dining outside applauded after the group performed with music.
“That was great,” Howard said. “Want to try it again?”
Bicyclists whizzed by as Howard called out directions, but some onlookers paused and held up their phones, presumably to record the dancers. Howard, who was new to Open Streets, said afterward that he enjoyed the experience.
“Especially the kids,” Howard said. “You’ve got to match their energy.”
Aaron Wood seemed content to watch his daughter, Isabella, dash under the suds spilling from the bubble machine rather than joining in. This marked their first year attending Open Streets.
“So far, we’re having a great time,” Wood said as Isabella played.
The festivities were cut short in the last hour by a downpour, however.
Jamarcus Eldridge Jr. felt the first raindrops as his young cousin was finishing a tractor ride on a brick side street in the Hoagland Masterson neighborhood. He warned the boy rain was coming, he said, noting the pair had a “nice little time” before that.
About three dozen people, including the Teeple family, waited out the storm beneath the train overpass near Baker Street. Andrew and Elizabeth Teeple watched as their 6-year-old son, Fenton, briefly stood in the rain.
“Little did we know this was going to happen,” Elizabeth Teeple said.