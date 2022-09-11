Mike Nutter isn’t one to brag. The TinCaps president makes that clear by peppering his sentences with the phrase: “I don’t mean to sound arrogant.”
But that’s right after he shares stats about Parkview Field’s success with attracting non-baseball-related events – including concerts, business meetings, graduations and wedding receptions.
In 2009, the year the TinCaps threw out their first pitch, special events accounted for less than 5% of the venue’s total revenue. This year, that number is expected to double to just under 10%. Nutter declined to share dollar amounts.
The newest addition to the ballpark’s roster of uses is co-working space. Juvare, an Atlanta-based tech company that specializes in emergency preparedness and response software, has committed to weekly staff meetings at the ballpark. Company officials describe the 11,000-square-feet of space as “a truly unique setting with beautiful views of the downtown Fort Wayne skyline.”
Some of those high-rises weren’t there when the ballpark opened. Economic development experts credit downtown Fort Wayne’s renaissance to Parkview Field. But it isn’t just the new restaurants, hotels, apartment buildings and corporate headquarters that have flourished. Parkview Field itself is thriving as a year-round draw, something doubters didn’t think was possible when the project was proposed.
‘A hard sell’
Nutter recalled hitting the local “rubber chicken” circuit with then-Deputy Mayor Mark Becker as they tried to persuade members of civic organizations that a downtown ballpark would be a worthwhile investment.
“We went out there,” Nutter said, “and it wasn’t always well-received.”
Becker, who now works as a consultant, acknowledged last week: “It was a hard sell.”
Polling conducted at the time showed “70% of the public didn’t support a new ballpark while we still had a perfectly good ballpark,” he said.
Becker, Nutter and others persisted, however, because they saw the mixed-use development “as a destination and a catalyst for other investment,” Becker said. It was important that the Harrison Square project include housing, retail and office space – not just a ballpark, he added.
Their instincts were supported by visits to other mid-sized cities with downtown ballparks and the advice of Jack Swarbrick, who consulted with Fort Wayne officials on the project. Swarbrick, who was a Baker & Daniels attorney specializing in sports, is now athletic director at the University of Notre Dame.
A concert venue
Nutter would never rub their faces in it, but the naysayers have been proved wrong.
Private investment in downtown Fort Wayne was about $2 million from 2000 to 2008, according to data from Greater Fort Wayne Inc. That amount has skyrocketed since Parkview Field opened. From 2009 to the present, about $1.2 billion in private money has been invested there. That doesn’t even include millions in federal, state and local funds funneled toward some of those projects.
Sitting amid the new hotels, colorful condos and expanded convention center is the investment that started it all: downtown’s jewel – a diamond.
From the beginning, Parkview Field was considered a suitable venue for outdoor concerts, including a patriotic pops shows performed by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
Other notable concerts over the years have included Mercy Me, 2009; Zac Brown Band, 2010; Bob Dylan, 2012; Dierks Bentley, 2014; and Big N Rich, 2015.
In 2014, country duo Florida Georgia Line drew 13,476 fans to the downtown ballpark. “Some have called it the biggest concert in Fort Wayne history for any of our current venues,” Nutter said.
Always open
The coronavirus pandemic brought concert tours to a screeching halt in 2020, and the music industry hasn’t fully bounced back, Nutter said. Parkview Field’s last concert headliner was country singer Justin Moore in 2019.
But added local competition from Sweetwater Performance Pavilion and The Clyde might mean the ballpark won’t regain its past status, he added.
But that hasn’t slowed overall use of the facility.
In July, the ballpark hosted Nitro Circus, an extreme sports show with athletes performing tricks on BMX bikes and other modes of transportation.
“We’re always trying to do new and unique stuff,” Nutter said.
On Sept. 27, the Rotary Club of Fort Wayne will sponsor a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser called the Rotary Big Easy Feast Reignited at the ballpark.
Later that week, Parkview Field will host a fall festival, which includes Fort4Fitness races and a free expo open to the public with local and national exhibitors offering health-related information, demonstrations and running merchandise. Thousands attend the annual event.
Parkview Field is hosting tours today as part of the annual Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. Nutter said a unique feature of the ballpark is that it is open to the public every day.
People can walk the concourse, sit and meditate on the lush, green diamond or take senior class photos, he said. In Nutter’s 32 years of working in minor league baseball, he hasn’t run across any other ballpark as accessible as Parkview Field.
“Nobody does that,” he said, adding that the open-door policy has helped residents embrace the venue. “This is a community ballpark.”
‘Focus on my work’
Michael Cooney, Juvare’s senior director of software engineering and Fort Wayne representative, didn’t decide to lease co-working space at Parkview Field on a whim.
He and a couple of colleagues visited Memorial Coliseum’s convention center and the Holiday Inn across from the Coliseum before going “old school” by walking around downtown and checking out various venues, including meeting rooms in Grand Wayne Convention Center, Courtyard by Marriott and Hilton.
The Atrium co-working space on West Berry Street didn’t fit the bill because when Juvare’s local staff of eight to 10 people gather to collaborate each week, they can get loud. The ballpark is a more comfortable place for such discussions among colleagues who work remotely, Cooney said.
“We didn’t want to talk over other people in a relatively open space,” he said of The Atrium.
One perk that helped seal the deal at Parkview Field was the on-site catering, which includes a choice of buffet or boxed meals.
“I want to focus on my work and not on organizing,” Cooney said, adding that his group eats at the ballpark every other Thursday. On alternate weeks the co-workers eat lunch at a downtown restaurant.
Juvare staff meets in various Parkview Field rooms, including the Lincoln Financial Event Center in right field, the 400 Club in center field and the Neoti Tech Center behind the third-base seats. Cooney likes the variety. The daily lease rate ranges from $150 to $400, depending on the space needed, he said. Coffee and lunch costs about $15 a person, he said.
Standing dates
The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne meets weekly in Parkview Field’s suite-level lounge on Mondays, and Fort Wayne Leadership Forum leases the space weekly on Tuesdays, Nutter said.
Concordia High School turned to the ballpark for its graduation ceremony when COVID-19 distancing restrictions made returning to Memorial Coliseum impossible in 2021. Bishop Luers High School also opted for Parkview Field that year.
“It kind of opened the door for people saying, ‘I never thought of them for that,’ ” Nutter said.
In some pre-COVID years, ballpark events numbered 600 – an average of almost two every day, he said.
“People are talking about Fort Wayne. It’s just a neat story to tell,” Nutter said of the city’s booming downtown development.
Despite his enthusiasm for the ballpark, Nutter admitted he didn’t expect its opening would set off the chain reaction that brought multimillion-dollar projects one after another, including Ash Skyline Plaza, Promenade Park, The Bradley, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn & Suites, Anthony Wayne Building condos, Cityscape Flats, Superior Lofts and Lutheran Downtown Hospital.
“It would be disingenuous,” he said, to claim otherwise.