As Brian and Kathy Jedwabny toured the Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, they came across the first display of Christmas items the center has provided to the public.
Brian liked the black-and-white print and series of postcards on display. They showed Christmas scenes with Abraham Lincoln and his family, from their Springfield home at Eighth and Jackson streets to the White House. Kathy liked the 1870 letter Mary Todd Lincoln wrote to Mary Harlan Lincoln, discussing family Christmas plans.
“Nobody writes letters anymore,” she said, “And their writing is so beautiful.”
The couple from the west-central Indiana city of Lebanon were visiting the Allen County Public Library with family Saturday when they passed the center. They’ve watched Lincoln documentaries and enjoy Civil War history, so it caught their attention.
“You just don’t see this stuff anymore,” Kathy said.
“Unless you stop in places like this,” Brian added.
Curt Witcher, director of special collections for the library, said the “Christmas with the Lincolns” display was created by two Lincoln librarians who went through the collection to find suitable memorabilia.
“We like to have these seasonal cases that highlight really specific pieces in this really impressive collection,” Witcher said. “One of the things we’d like to do it keep having nice surprises.”
Other special displays during the center’s first year were in autumn for German heritage and in summer for Juneteenth. The popular Juneteenth display included documents from slaves and freedmen, he said.
The library received papers, documents, photos and other items – part of the Lincoln Financial Foundation Collection – after the closure of Fort Wayne’s Lincoln Museum in 2008. Three-dimensional items in the collection went to the Indiana State Museum.
The library made plans in 2021 for the Rolland Center to display its collection, which had been stored in its basement, and the center opened Jan. 10.
When “Christmas with the Lincolns” debuted Nov. 23 during the Night of Lights celebration downtown, the center hosted about three times the usual number of daily visitors, Witcher said. More than 300 people came through.
The exhibit includes an original centerpiece of Christmas scene etchings from the Dec. 26, 1863, Harper’s Weekly. That was the same year cartoonist Thomas Nast did his first drawing of our modern image of Santa Claus in the publication, according to a placard near the exhibit.
And there’s a book “The Best Letters of Percy Bysshe Shelley,” which Robert Lincoln gave to his daughter Jessie for Christmas in 1892. The book is opened to the inscription Robert Lincoln made to her.
Witcher said visitors have included former Lincoln Financial employees, students, parents and retirees.
“It really has wide appeal, which is what we were hoping for,” he said.
Michael Sian of Fort Wayne also visited the center because he passed by it Saturday and was curious. Through the exhibits he learned what Lincoln meant not just for Indiana and the United States but human beings, “a very great one, not only for us but generations to generations,” Sian said.
The difference Lincoln made, he said, has changed the world.