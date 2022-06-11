Two rallies calling for an end to violence are planned for downtown this afternoon.
March for Our Lives, a national movement, has planned marches today in Washington, D.C., and about 300 local communities, according to the organization’s website.
Local organizers have scheduled a gathering for noon to 2:30 p.m. in the Allen County Courthouse square. The rally is in support of the victims of last week’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The group last rallied locally on March 24, 2018, one month after an armed gunman killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. That event was also mirrored in cities nationwide, when hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied, The Associated Press reported at the time.
March for Our Lives spells out its policy priorities on its website.
“This policy agenda is rooted in our community’s calls for safety, grounded in the perspectives of gun violence survivors and their families, and bolstered by robust policy analysis and conversation,” the statement reads. “It interweaves the underlying forces we believe fuel gun violence – gun glorification, political apathy, poverty, armed supremacy and our country’s mental health crisis – and points to specific policy priorities for our movement.”
Heal the Land members will meet at 12:15 p.m. in Freimann Square to pray for murder victims and their families, organizers said.
The local organization, founded more than a dozen years ago, conducts a prayer service at the site of each Fort Wayne homicide. Members will pray for 17 people today, a backlog that dates from last December.
“Each person will be acknowledged and prayed for personally,” the group said in an email announcement that included names, ages, dates of death and circumstances. Ten of the victims were younger than 25.
The public is welcome to join either of the events.