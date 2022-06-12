Saturday’s Wiener Dog Nationals contest was just as fun for people watching as it was for some of the dogs racing in it, possibly more so.
“They’re so small and so cute and so wienery,” said Tessa Jones of Fort Wayne, who went to Germanfest with Kegan Mrozinski. It was the couple’s first time seeing dachshunds race.
Mrozinski said it was “definitely a good time.”
There were hundreds at Headwaters Park West watching the dachshunds run through grass high enough to tickle some of their bellies.
Melanie Anderson of Warren also saw it for the first time but came up specifically for the race. She captured a lot of the action on her phone.
“It’s cute to see all the little dogs that have awards and championships – the hardworking dogs,” Anderson said. She liked “seeing how they all react to everything.”
She even started considering getting a dachshund.
Most of the 54 wiener dogs scurried enthusiastically down the race track as soon as their owners released them. To entice the runners, someone at the finish line coaxed them with a favorite toy or treats, including cheese and beef jerky.
The dachshunds raced two at a time, down tracks about the length between Little League bases. To keep the dogs from veering into the crowd or each other, the tracks were marked off by chicken-wire fences.
Some dachshunds still wandered away at the starting line, trying to make friends with the people and dogs in the crowd, and others tried to make friends with the dogs racing next to them. Other dachshunds stopped mid-race, captivated by scents. A few turned around halfway, confused by the commotion, while a handful refused to leave their owners.
The winner was 12-year-old Rocko of Fort Wayne. This was his fourth year participating but his first win. “He’s gotten pretty close each time,” owner Emily Mead said.
The announcers noted Rocko’s intensity at the starting line. He instantly focused on Mead at the finish line.
“I was giving him ham – ham and his favorite toy,” Mead said. “He’s my best friend, so I know he’ll run fast to me.”
They had no special training routine except “he likes to run,” she said.
Rocko’s final competitor was a young challenger from New Haven, 3-year-old Henry. Henry participated in the last Wiener Dog Nationals, before COVID-19 restrictions, when he was 6 months old, owners Drew and Renate Guise said. He won only the first heat that year.
Their secret this time was the pup cup ice creams one vendor sold, one of Henry’s favorite things waiting for him at the finish line.
“We go to the New Haven Dairy Queen all the time,” Drew Guise said. “He loves that.”
Renate Guise said they entered Henry “mostly because we think he’s fast. But we’re biased.”
His practice consisted of two runs Friday. They didn’t enter Henry until 8:30 p.m. Friday, when they learned they had the day off.
Among the other handlers, Charlotte Sawyer and her daughter Megan Sawyer trained 4-year-old Winston in their Bluffton yard, racing him along a sidewalk under the clothesline. This time he won some of his heats, but last time he ran back to the starting line when the crowd cheered.
Charlotte Sawyer said they participate “just for the enjoyment. It’s fun to do.”
Some people brought their dachshunds for socializing. Lilly Barton, 14, of Wabash and her mother, Tiffany Barton, brought two of their four dachshunds – Cap’in’ Jack and Sloane – “just to get them out and used to people,” Lilly said. Some who didn’t participate this year were also seeing how their dogs reacted.
Zuzu, one of the low-slung racers, was a dabbled dachshund, black with light brown head markings similar to those of a Doberman pinschers. Some of the dogs looked like stereotypical dachshunds with short, rusty brown fur, but others had long hair. The colorings included spots and mottlings. Some competitors were in svelte shape, while others enjoyed the good life of naps and food, their owners said.
Joe Metter of Fort Wayne didn’t expect much of first-time racer, 10-year-old Bitsy.
“He’ll probably lose because he’s fat and old,” Metter said, jokingly. “As long as there’s my wife or food at the end, he’ll go as fast as he can.”
Bitsy won his first heat.
Afterward, Joy Metter teased back. “How dare you not believe in our dog,” she said.