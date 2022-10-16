Fort Wayne resident Dan Stark laughed when he said he was downtown Saturday to keep the gathering horde of zombies, witches, ghosts and goblins in check.
Dressed as Ghostbuster Ray Stanz – actor Dan Akroyd’s character from the iconic film series – Stark said he’s attended every Fright Night.
Saturday was his sixth time at the annual event hosted by Downtown Fort Wayne.
“Words cannot explain how awesome it is,” Stark said. “It’s really fun to get everybody out to interact and have fun. That’s what it’s all about – just to have fun.”
Indiana Michigan Power Center Plaza quickly filled with spooky revelers as the day progressed and individuals, couples, families – as well as a few dogs – spent a bright, yet chilly and windy day enjoying the spooky, scary gathering and celebrating everything that goes bump in the night.
The Fright Night activities are never limited to the party on the plaza and the 5:30 p.m. Zombie Walk, said Rick Zolman, Downtown Fort Wayne’s events and programming manager. In fact, activities and celebrations began at 9 a.m. and would continue until about midnight, he said. All told, about 40 organizations and businesses participated this year.
The Zombie Walk is usually the biggest attraction, usually drawing between 7,000 and 8,000 people by itself. All in all, Fright Night usually attracts about 15,000 people throughout the day, Zolman said.
The Zombie Walk – which starts and ends each year at I&M’s plaza – is Stark’s favorite part of the day. It’s contagious the way participants get into the spirit, he said, particularly the costumes and makeup.
Terah Snavley and her son Tyler were looking for a family evening the two of them could share. So Tyler donned a Michael Myers mask from the classic slasher film franchise “Halloween,” and the pair headed downtown. Tyler was excited to listen to the bands playing Saturday, and the pair were planning to walk with the zombies Saturday evening.
“I’ve always wondered about it, but I’ve never been able to go to it,” she said.
With a bat and a zombie in tow, Fort Wayne resident Beth Krill, dressed as a zombie version of Moira Rose from the TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” said it was her family’s first time at Fright Night.
“We needed some spooky fun in our lives,” she said, adding that her kids, especially her youngest Caroline – who was dressed as the bat – love Halloween.
Four-year-old Caroline in particular, she said, would love to celebrate Halloween all year round.
Before coming downtown to browse the booths and have their pictures taken in costume, Krill said her family did the Halloween-themed scavenger hunt hosted by the downtown Allen County Public Library. The three also visited the Spooktacular, Truck & Bike Show in the Cindy’s Diner parking lot.
“It was really cool because they took you through the entire place,” she said.
The creativity from the people at Fright Night each year is one of Zolman’s favorite things about putting on the event. Not everyone dresses up, he said, but everyone has a good time.
“That’s kind of Fright Night in a nutshell,” he said. “You just kind of show up and if you’re a zombie, terrific, and if you’re just here for the parade, great.”
Zolman said spectators always line the streets along the parade route, and restaurants with outdoor dining will often get reservations from diners who want to watch the zombies shamble by while they eat.
“(Fright Night) is a lot of fun and it’s a multigenerational and multicultural event,” he said. “And that’s the really cool part. You just have different folks coming out and having fun and bringing their best zombie.”