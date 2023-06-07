About 70 people showed up to a public hearing today designed to gather the community's point of view on a potential 0.2% local income tax increase to pay for a new Allen County Jail.
A majority of those who spoke at the hearing at Citizens Square were opposed to the increase, citing alternatives to incarceration and addressing the root cause of crime.
The proposed increase is to pay for a $286 million loan the county plans to take out to rebuild the Allen County Jail at 2911 Meyer Rd. The jail's estimated cost is $350 million, but the county is looking for ways to cut the cost.
U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty ordered the county to build a new jail in response to a lawsuit filed by Vincent Morris, a former inmate at the Allen County Jail, and the American Civil Liberties Union. Morris and the ACLU alleged the jail has unacceptable conditions fueld by overpopulation and understaffing.
Leichty has ordered the county to build a suitable facility for the county's jailing needs and called for the Allen County Sheriff's Department to address staffing concerns.
The jail's current capacity is 741 inmates, but it is considered to be operationally full with 593 inmates. Inmate population daily averages exceeded 800 in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and dropped to 759 in 2020 because of attempts to manage COVID-19 cases.
Leichty said the county's jailing needs call for a facility capable of housing more than 1,000 inmates.
Construction on the new jail is expected to start in spring 2024. It should be completed in 2027.