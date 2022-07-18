Dr. John Crawford, who served on the Fort Wayne City Council for 20 years and treated local cancer patients even longer, died Sunday after a heart attack.
The native of New Orleans was 73 and was reportedly playing tennis earlier in the day before collapsing.
Crawford earned an undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in 1968 and graduated from LSU’s medical program in 1972.
In 1976, he moved to Fort Wayne, where he specialized in treating cancer patients. Crawford was formerly medical director of radiation oncology services at Parkview Regional Oncology Center.
Despite his busy medical practice, Crawford found time to serve on City Council for two decades, beginning in 1995. He was perhaps best known for his role in passing the city’s smoking ban and for supporting Parkview Field and the Harrison Square development.
It is believed that voters punished him for his anti-smoking stance by voting him out of office in 2007. He regained a council seat four years later.
Crawford left the council to run an ultimately unsuccessful campaign to become the Republican candidate for mayor in 2019. During his last campaign, he described himself as a fiscal conservative who supported economic development, solving the opioid crisis and collaborative leadership.
Although few Republicans favor tax increases, Crawford publicly supported a 0.15% local income tax increase to support riverfront development, a project that includes the popular downtown Promenade Park.
Crawford put his money where his mouth was when it came to supporting economic growth in the region. He donated his entire City Council earnings – about $400,000 – to the Questa Education Foundation, which offers low-interest, forgivable loans to students to agree to work in northeast Indiana for five years after college graduation.
Current council members expressed shock and sadness at the loss of someone they considered a friend and mentor.
“I’m just gutted,” said Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, who served with Crawford for eight of those years. “John Crawford was so much more than a colleague to me. He was a very close friend.”
It’s not always easy to know whether someone in public office can be trusted, Jehl said. But he never doubted Crawford.
“John was just a man of integrity,” he added. “He wasn’t afraid to take a tough stance.”
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he was in shock when he first heard the news of Crawford’s death.
“John and I were really good friends, and we worked on a number of things together on a bipartisan basis,” Paddock said, naming funding for the Electric Works development as an example.
“He was a man of his word, a man of integrity,” Paddock said. “John Crawford was just an A+ in my book.”
Jehl said Council members continued to seek Crawford’s advice on various issues. Both Jehl and Paddock said they’d spoken to Crawford in just the past few weeks.
“Fort Wayne really lost a true statesman today and a pillar of the community,” Jehl said. “And I lost a friend.”