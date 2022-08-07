Saturday was a hot day to be on the St. Marys River, but eight teams of dragon boat paddlers proved they didn’t mind breaking a sweat.
A drummer set the pace as 20 participants in each boat lowered their paddles in unison and moved them swiftly through the water as they raced from west of the Wells Street Bridge to the South Harrison Street Bridge.
Dragon boat races were the featured event Saturday at the River, Set, Go! festival. But the event offered numerous other activities, including a spicy ramen eating contest, a drummers dance-off, voting for the best team names and floating yoga.
After the races, 10 yoga instructors on docks floating in the river led people on shore in poses, said Andi Douthitt, special events coordinator for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
The bands Caledonia and We Are Checkmark were scheduled to perform in the evening.
The day-long festival began with Fort Wayne’s Chinese Families and Friends Association dancing in traditional costumes during the dragon boat race’s opening ceremony at 9:15 a.m. at Old National Bank Plaza in the park.
“We have put a lot of effort into it,” said Xiao Yuan, the organization’s president. The group tries to involve all ages of area residents of Chinese extraction in this and other events, such as the Three Rivers Festival and Taste of the Arts, where they can share their heritage.
Shouchen Dun, who helped with the organization’s boat team, said, “It’s a great way to highlight our culture and legacy and get involved in the community.”
It’s also a great way for those in the Chinese Families and Friends Association to work together regularly and to support each other, he added.
The organization has been part of the races each year since the festival was launched in 2015. Races were canceled twice – in 2020 for social distancing and in 2018 because the river water was too high.
“We got better every year,” Dun said.
The previous two years they finished in second place. They continued that streak this year, losing to the Steel Dynamics Inc. Red Team. Steel Dynamics’ Grey Team took eighth place, sandwiching all the other teams between them.
The company has always had two teams in the races, said Rick Pointsatte, the company’s vice president and treasurer. “We love the rivers. We love the community,” he said.
There’s some competition between who gets on which team each year, he said.
Third place went to Don Hall’s Restaurant team called Buster Astor’s, and they were followed by the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Blazing Paddles. Fifth was the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s Park Paddlers; sixth was Paddles of Justice, a team of Barnes and Thornburg and Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana.
Seventh place was Lincoln Financial Group’s 42 Arms of Steel. Casey Kiern, assistant vice president of communications for Lincoln, said the company has competed six years now, and this year’s festival marks Lincoln’s return to community events since the pandemic.
The insurance and investments provider is looking at other ways it can resume sponsoring events that help the community, he said.
The races began at Riverpalooza at Headwaters Park as a way of helping the community, raising money for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
The Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council, the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department and Riverfront Fort Wayne took over the races, and eventually the parks department relocated them to Promenade Park.
Eden Lamb, who acted as steerswoman for the parks team, said it’s easier to watch the whole race, start to finish, from Promenade Park. And organizers were able to build a whole program around the competition.
The evening’s scheduled finale was five floating fire pits traveling down the river.