Drain mural Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Artist Karen Bulmahn works on her Friends of the Rivers Only Rain in the Drains mural Wednesday at the southwest corner of West Berry and Van Buren streets. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Dressing up the drains