For Lorena Gonzalez and her four children, waiting in line for a drive-thru visit with Santa Claus on Saturday made a big difference in their Christmas season.
It was the first time the family had participated in the local Martin Luther King Jr. Club's annual Santa on Tour. Like many families, they waited in their car for more than an hour at the Fort Wayne Urban League building, 2135 S. Hanna St., to receive gifts.
“We’re going to be happy with these presents,” Gonzalez said through her 12-year-old daughter, Stephanie Hernandez, who acted as translator.
The family includes four children, two girls and two boys, ranging in age from 1 to 12. Inflation has affected the family’s finances, so when Gonzalez saw the event in a newspaper, she felt it would be good to come.
“It’s hard to find presents,” she said. “Everything is expensive in the store.”
Others in line told of similar situations and that this was their first year participating in the gift giveaway.
“It has been a hard year,” Jessica Vinson said. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital.”
The event was close to where they live, so she thought she’d check it out with her three kids, ages 11 to 15.
“Just the joy of Christmas, it makes times better,” Vinson said as she looked forward to the holiday.
MLK Club President Bennie Edwards said more than 300 vehicles drove through the 26th annual event, about the same number as last year. Recipients started lining up at 10:30 a.m., 90 minutes before the event's noon kickoff.
Each vehicle averaged two to three children inside, so about 1,000 presents were given out, Edwards said. Those who went through line were also invited to a free lunch of hotdogs on the south side of the Urban League building.
Volunteers started wrapping gifts at 10 a.m., and at noon they went to each car to ask guardians to complete a form requesting basic details about their children. Santa's helpers then collected appropriate presents from tables, where packages were grouped by age and gender.
Nellie Hicks of Zeta Phi Beta sorority, Eta Upsilon Zeta chapter, handed the other volunteers gifts from the table for boys 3 to 5 years old. She estimated she’s been volunteering for Santa on Tour for at least 10 years.
The sorority and MLK Club have board members in common, so Zeta members are active. Helping like this is part of the sorority’s mission, but Santa on Tour is personal for Hicks. “I always want to help people,” she said.
Three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the MLK Club held its giveaway inside the Renaissance Pointe YMCA. There was a storyteller and free trolley rides, too.
Passing presents through car windows as families drive through is less work, Hicks said, but also “less personal.”
This was the third year the event was a drive-thru. The first year, more than 2,000 people came through the line, and the volunteers had to turn some away because they ran out of gifts, Edwards said.
The MLK Club didn’t need to turn anyone away this year, Edwards said. There were a few gifts left over, so club members passed 20 of them on to Genesis House and 10 on to the women’s shelter.
In 2020, the volunteers also had an 18-wheeler full of food, turkeys and items including laundry detergent for families unable to work during the pandemic shutdown, said Larry Gist, operations manager for the MLK Club. This year's bounty included a drawing for four bikes, two for bigger kids and two for smaller ones.
Edwards said people seem more comfortable not getting together in large groups now, at least until coronavirus spread declines significantly.
On Saturday, the line of vehicles stretched north from the Urban League before going east on Buchanan Street. As the afternoon wore on, people continued to come join the line, and Santa on Tour lasted more than an hour past the projected 2 p.m. end. Edwards said. Santa talked with the children in every vehicle while his volunteer helpers retrieved the gifts from inside.
Joining the MLK Club were volunteers from American Legion Post 148, Greater Progressive Baptist Church, Temple Sheba’s women’s group, Urban League Young Professionals and El Mexicano newspaper. Gifts were bought by sponsor Chase Bank and MLK Club board members and operations members.
“Since this has been so successful," Gist said, "we’re going to keep it that way."