A Fort Wayne man was in critical but stable condition following a one-car crash Thursday in DeKalb County.
Police were called about 11:20 a.m. to the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona where a Ford F-150 truck had caught fire after striking a tree.
William J. Smith, 43, was driving east on West Quincy at high speed when he drifted to the north side of the road and struck the tree on the truck's front driver's side bumper, police said.
Smith was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by the Garrett Fire Department. He was flown to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition with leg and arm fractures.
Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.