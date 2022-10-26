A driver was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash at Crescent Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard about 11 a.m. today, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said witnesses told them a red car was traveling north on Crescent and ran the red light at Coliseum, colliding with a work van headed east on Coliseum.
The impact of that crash caused another crash with a black pickup truck and a white pickup truck traveling west on Coliseum, police said.
The woman driving the red car was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but was upgraded at the hospital to non-life-threatening condition, police said. No one else was hurt.
The intersection was closed during the initial investigation but has reopened, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.