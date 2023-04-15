Driving a 40-foot bus might be easier than it seems.
Amid a driver shortage, Northwest Allen County Schools' Transportation Department gave potential new drivers an opportunity to test drive a bus today and judge for themselves.
Experienced drivers showed the candidates the ropes as they drove around Maple Creek Middle School on Union Chapel Road.
Christina and Kelly Hay, mother and son, came out to test drive together after Christina's friend, a bus driver for the district, told her about the opportunity.
"We both love kids and (my kids) went through Northwest Allen," Christina said.
Getting behind the wheel of a bus 2 1/2 times larger than the average car can be intimidating, but Kelly said it wasn't what he anticipated.
"It was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be, and it was fun. I really enjoyed it," he said. "I would have to get used to, like, wider turns and things like that. There's a lot to get used to, but it was a really fun experience."
The Hays said they would be interested in seeing what it's like driving with children – something the pair said could change their perspective.
"My thing is, once the kids get on the bus, there's a little bit of anxiety about being responsible for so many little kids," Christina said.
"I think it's easy to test drive it right now in a parking lot with nobody on it," Kelly said. "But when the kids get on it, that's when I'm gonna maybe be a little more nervous."
Natalie Hoffman, Northwest Allen County Schools Transportation Director, said she was happy with Saturday's turnout and hopes it piques some future bus drivers' interest in the positions as the school district grows.
Northwest Allen County Schools have been able to avoid canceling routes due to the bus driver shortage, and Hoffman said she would like to keep it that way with the help of some newly hired drivers.
"We wanted to invite people in today to actually put them behind the wheel and let them realize that driving a school bus might not be as hard as they think it is," she said. "It's actually really fun."
Hoffman said she hopes the event can help curb the bus driver shortage multiple Allen County school districts are experiencing. If candidates train over the summer, they could be behind the wheel of a bus by the start of the year, she said.
Kris Johnson, a man who was interested in seeing what it takes to become a driver, said he was nervous when he got behind the wheel Saturday. But it got easier throughout the course. With the help of an experienced bus driver, Debbie Owens, he felt "far more confident and far more knowledgeable" by the end of the drive.
What really stuck out to him though, was the opportunity to support the public school system.
"It's an exciting opportunity in the working world, especially for public education," Johnson said.
Owens, a bus driver with 16 years of experience, was excited to guide prospective drivers as they got behind the wheel of a bus for the first time. Owens said she would never have seen herself being a bus driver before she started.
"It's really a nice job," Owens said. "It's got good benefits."
To hold one of those positions, candidates must pass an Indiana Department of Transportation physical, pass a thorough background check and hold a relatively clean driving record.
If those requirements are met, applicants can be trained by on-staff trainers to get their Class B commercial drivers license with school bus and passenger endorsements. Training pay is $12.34 an hour, and trainees are able to go at their own pace, although officials recommend completing training in four to five weeks to best prepare for the CDL test.
Hoffman said she hopes Saturday's event gave people a better understanding of what her staff does day in and day out.
"Bus drivers are the first and last face that these students see throughout the day, and that's very important. We're the bookends of the day," she said. "(Students) start their day with us and they end their day with us, and so we have that ability to start their day off right and end their day right."
"That's something that we're really proud of," she added.