The body of a Warsaw man was pulled from Winona Lake Tuesday morning, Warsaw Police said.
The drowning victim, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Steven Milton, was found at the bottom of the Kosciusko County lake at 11:53 a.m.
Warsaw Police were first dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair “yelling at passing motorists” on the property of a Walgreens, located several blocks north of the lake. According to a news release from the Warsaw Police Department, officers arrived six minutes later but were unable to locate the man.
An hour later, at 9:38 a.m., Winona Lake Police were notified of a man with red hair who was “yelling and appeared to be in distress” in Winona Lake, “just off the beach/pier area.”
After arriving, Winona Lake Police first began to search the area with a civilian boat. However, according to the release, visibility on the water was “difficult” at the time due to fog.
Divers and boats from the Warsaw Dive Team, made up of members of the Warsaw Police Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory, arrived “almost immediately,” as well as divers and a boat from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:38 a.m. the rescue effort “turned to one of recovery.” Eventually, Milton’s body was found in about 6.5 feet of water.
His body was transported back to shore and turned over to the Kosciusko County Coroner, according to the release. Milton was identified by investigators based on his tattoos and “matched descriptions” given in the two earlier calls.
Winona Lake Police, Indiana Conservation Police and the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the drowning, according to the release, and anyone with information is asked to call the Winona Lake Police Department at 574-267-8622.