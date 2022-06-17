A 60-year-old has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after a guilty plea on drug and firearm charges, the U.S. District Court said Friday.
Michael Teems of Fort Wayne was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty to 228 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. A news release said Teems pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.
According to documents in the case, Teems was stopped in January 2020 by law enforcement and arrested based on an outstanding Ohio warrant. From his residence, various drugs were seized including methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl pills, along with ammunition and magazines, a scale and body armor.
Teems admitted he had obtained large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs periodically since November 2019, and also admitted to carrying his firearm for protection of his drug trafficking activities, the news release said. Based on his criminal history, Teems was determined to be a career offender and received a sentence based on this sentencing guideline enhancement.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from Indiana State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony W. Geller prosecuted the case.