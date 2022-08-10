A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.
Alfred Gomez, also known as “Vulture”, 33, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne to distribution of methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Gomez to 200 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, from August 2018 through January of 2019, Gomez sold methamphetamine along with a number of guns to another individual, often while armed with a handgun. Among the firearms sold by Gomez were an AR-15 and a handgun. Gomez was previously convicted of felony cocaine possession in Allen County and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.