A Beech Grove man is jailed facing multiple marijuana charges after state police pulled him over for speeding Tuesday.
Officers said they stopped Matthew Scott Bell, 45, about 3 p.m. along Interstate 69 in Steuben County, just south of the Michigan state line.
Bell had a sealed package, labeled “RSO CANNABIS GUMMIES," on the front passenger seat of his Honda sedan, police said.
Bell told police he legally purchased the item in Michigan, officers said. All uses of marijuana are illegal in Indiana.
Police also believe Bell had 8 pounds of marijuana, more than 7 pounds of packaged edible products and various related products and paraphernalia.
He faces two felony dealing marijuana charges and three misdemeanor drug charges in Steuben County.