Ducks duck herons Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A juvenile great blue heron chases an adult great blue heron over Shoaff Lake as a group of ducks try to get out of the way Monday at Franke Park. Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ducks duck herons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fort Wayne lawmaker, 5 other Indiana politicians identified in Oath Keepers database Metal recycler moves from Fort Wayne to Huntington County Man dies in motorcycle crash in Fort Wayne Fort Wayne couple arrested in drug raid Man, woman charged with neglect in child's death Stocks Market Data by TradingView