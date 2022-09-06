East Allen County Schools has a message for the county's elected leaders: find another jail site because such a facility shouldn't be near students.
The school board on Tuesday formally opposed the Allen County commissioners' proposal to build a new confinement facility at 5080 Adams Center Road near Paulding Road. The property – currently home to the Allen County Sheriff's Department Training Center – isn't far from four EACS schools that enrolled about 2,100 students last academic year.
"We believe other, more appropriate locations exist in Allen County for a facility such as this," board President Todd Buckmaster said, reading from a resolution summarizing the objections.
The commissioners have said they are considering two other sites but haven't identified them because of ongoing negotiations.
Community members have publicly urged the EACS board to object to the Adams Center Road site, which is near Southwick Elementary School, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Junior High School and East Allen University.
"A jail doesn't belong anywhere near a school," said Tim Hines, board vice president.
"Let alone four of them," said Gayle Etzler, board secretary.
Board members said they could see the southeast Fort Wayne schools from the property during a recent site visit.
Reading from the resolution, Buckmaster said the board "views a correctional facility located in this proximity to our students as detrimental to their development and the bonds of community we wish to create within our district."
Derek Bethay, a teacher at East Allen University, thanked the board for taking a stand. He spoke against the proposed site at last week's commissioners meeting and during the school board's public comment. He foresees schools having to tighten security when security problems arise at the jail, disrupting learning and causing students emotional distress.
"For any of them that have a father, brother and uncle that's in jail, their immediate thoughts are gonna go to them and concerns for their safety," Bethay said. "A jail that close to four schools serving the educational needs of our students is a ticking time bomb."
At least 200 teachers district-wide signed an opposition letter that was sent to the county commissioners and the federal judge who ordered county officials to improve conditions for inmates, Bethay said.
"Those are my kids. I love them. I care about them," Bethay told the board moments before they passed the resolution. "Thank you for making a public stand."
"We stand with you," Buckmaster said.