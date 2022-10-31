Two of the seven board seats governing East Allen County Schools are contested in the Nov. 8 election.
George Nicklow is running against incumbent Timothy E. Hines for the District 1R seat, and Darnell Hicks, Lee J. Wilson Jr. and Pamela Green Dukes are running for the District 3E seat,
The District 3E seat doesn't have an incumbent running because board member Paulette Nellems is seeking election to the Allen County Council District 1 seat as a Democrat.
All school board candidates run on a nonpartisan basis. The position carries $2,000 in compensation, plus an undetermined amount for additional work time.
District 1R
Timothy E. Hines
Running for a third term, Hines, 60, has served as president and vice president of the board. He said his continuing involvement in youth sports and other community activities have led to his decision to continue on the board.
"For me, I don't consider myself a politician. I have no aspirations of going anywhere else," he said. "I just see the payback for me (being) to work in my community."
Hines is a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in graphic design and photography. He owned his own concrete construction company, T.E. Hines, for 32 years before recently retiring.
He said he is proud of the East Allen Career Center for its work connecting students with skilled trades and wants to see it continue and expand. "There is such a need," said Hines, who serves on the center's advisory board.
Whether to teach critical race theory and remove certain books or texts, as proposed by his opponent, is a nonissue, Hines said.
EACS already has a committee of librarians, educators and parents, and they decide what is appropriate in the library, Hines said. And, he added, students are as likely to see inappropriate material on their cell phones as in school.
Schools' big issue remains "catching up from COVID," Hines said, adding he favors continuing to stress after-school tutoring and enrichment programs.
"In public schools, we have an obligation to teach all students," Hines said. He added he did not seek endorsements but has been endorsed by the Indiana State Teachers Association and its offshoot, the East Allen Education Association.
George Nicklow
Nicklow is a Fort Wayne police sergeant who identifies himself as a "Christian conservative" in campaign literature and pledges to advocate for parents' rights on his campaign's Facebook page.
He did not respond to The Journal Gazette's telephone requests for information or an interview.
Nicklow's Facebook page says he has been endorsed by Purple for Parents of Indiana, a group that says public education uses children to instill a radical agenda, and Moms for Liberty Allen County IN, an affiliated group.
Campaign finance records show Nicklow's campaign committee, Friends of Sergeant George, has accepted a $500 contribution from the committee of State Rep. Bob Morris, R-84th and $250 from State Rep. Dave Heine, R-85th.
Nicklow's campaign literature lists "student safety" as his top priority. That includes physical "hardening of school policies against unwanted subjects" and ensuring "safety of the student's innocence against obscene and offensive materials in the school."
The latter includes "keeping any harmful/pornographic material out of the library and starting the process to remove social emotional learning from the schools," the Facebook page says.
He opposes mandates and supports transparency, which he defines as "making all curriculum and communication...accessible for parents' collaboration."
Other contributors include Richard Runestad, an investment advisor, who gave $500. Nicklow reports $2,541.96 in contributions and $2,560.24 in expenses for signs and campaign handouts.
Nicklow's Facebook posts say he has three children in East Allen Community Schools. He is the only candidate in the race to file a report showing significant fundraising and expenses.
District 3E
Pamela Green Dukes
Dukes, 59, has been a substitute teacher in East Allen County Schools for many years, choosing to focus on special education classes.
She said her educational history includes dropping out of high school to get married and then, years later, earning her General Equivalency Diploma and graduating from Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in production and operations management.
She works as a rescue worker for a company that provides help after natural disasters. Dukes recently returned from a post-Hurricane Ian deployment to Mobile, Alabama. She said the work is mostly seasonal and she can work from home except for when she is deployed.
"Oh my goodness, it is so rewarding," she said of the job.
Dukes said she decided to run for the board because she's interested in the district. "I have the opportunity, and I have the time, and I have the willingness to serve," she said.
Dukes said she is pleased EACS provides opportunities for students to develop skills, including computer technology skills, that are needed in the workplace.
"We're in the digital age," she said. "If you don't know the technology, you're going to be left behind. You need to be prepared."
Schools need to help students catch up from the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, but she also said students might be behind, but "according to whose calendar." She explained that means students sometimes need to progress at their own pace, whatever that might be.
Dukes said she is not campaigning and is self-funding her run.
Darnell Hicks
Hicks, 43, is a long-time case manager who now owns his own case management company. He has master's and bachelor's degrees in strategic management from Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.
He said he is devoted to the cause of helping Black young people realize "you don't have to be what your environment has been telling you."
He said EACS "has always stood out in the quality they put into students," but the district recently has been paying more attention to diversity in teachers, staff and district leaders so they "actually (are) resembling the students they serve."
Hicks would like the district to develop more extracurricular programs in the arts and youth development, including tutoring, with community organizations. He said the district could work with area churches.
"I know a lot of people who love to do (youth) work like that," he said.
Hicks said he is being mentored by Nellems. He has seven children, with four enrolled in EACS.
Lee J. Wilson Jr.
Wilson has filed a campaign expense form that lists $4.84 of cash on hand in his campaign committee, Lee Wilson Jr. for School Board, when he ran unsuccessfully for a different seat in 2020.
He did not respond to telephone and email requests for information. Allen County Election Board Director Amy Scrogham said Wilson missed the deadline if he wanted to withdraw officially from the race.
Wilson has listed some information online at Vote411.org.
"We need to find ways to get more teachers and fund more money for teachers. So we can reduce class sizes and improve pay for teachers," he has posted.
He is a parent of school-age children and wants to ensure they achieve the best education for their future, he said on the website.
Parents and schools should help students develop skill sets to open doors and opportunities for themselves and their children," Wilson said, adding he enjoys serving others "to build communities and relationships."