After taking part in the Southwick Elementary School Spooktacular-themed lunch, law enforcement officers, from left, Fort Wayne police officers Juana Saldana and Kevin Madden; Indiana State Police trooper John Grant, and Allen County sheriff’s deputy Corey Loubier hand out candy for the school’s trick-or-treat. The law enforcement agents were at Southwick Elementary taking part in East Allen County School’s new First Responder Friday program.