The former Leonard and Rose Weintraub house was different from the others on Sunday’s Historic Wildwood Park Home and Garden Tour. The mid-century ranch, built circa 1955, was partially gutted.
Jared Kent, a real estate agent, was mid-renovations when the Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association contacted him about having his home across South Washington Road on the tour. He suggested the one-story ranch instead.
“They said ‘this will be cool to show people what it could be,’ ” he said.
A visitor described the house as looking like the one belonging to Darrin and Samantha Stephens on the hit TV show “Bewitched.” By the front door, a 3-foot-high planter built from the same stone as the house separated the foyer from the living room. The interior included a mid-century modern-style wet bar, pocket doors and period light fixtures.
Kent said he saw the house and liked its potential and period touches intact.
“I’ve never seen paneling as good as this,” he said, pointing out the tongue-and-groove construction. It wraps around much of the living room, dining room and apparent den.
The Wildwood Park tour was about the early- to-mid-20th century, the homes built from 1914 to 1960 in craftsman, Tudor revival and neo-classical styles, among others.
“It’s beautiful, and it has a wonderful mix of architecture,” said Connie Haas Zuber, executive director of Architecture and Community Heritage, a local historic preservation nonprofit. She said more than 800 people walked through the neighborhood, visiting homes and gardens.
She predicted a bigger crowd than usual because ARCH hadn’t hosted an indoor home tour for the last two years. The proceeds wouldn’t be tallied until today.
ARCH and Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association organized the event, but ARCH has held the tours since the 1970s, returning to some neighborhoods after five to 10 years.
Janice and Bob Derek of Fort Wayne attend ARCH’s tours with her camera to capture photos with ideas for their place.
The Dereks were impressed with the Leroy and Rebecca Merillat house, a colonial revival built circa 1939 and owned for the last year by Ahna and Andy Fugate.
“How did they get everything so perfect?” Janice Derek asked.
“They found the right stuff for the right rooms,” Bob Derek said, commenting on the décor of period-appropriate items. He also liked the curb appeal the house had from the front, including the landscaping.
Andy Fugate said he and Ahna reconfigured the gardens to have sense of flow. The effort included installing paver bricks and paths.
Ahna Fugate said the changes they made on the house included a new roof, new driveway and a few replacement windows. They also revamped the fireplaces so they’re wood-burning again, she said.
The Fugates decided to open their house to the tours for the sense of community and involvement and to get to know the neighborhood.
Matt and Maureen Leugers already knew the neighborhood, although they have owned the Garth and Genevieve Bixby house, a circa 1950 ranch house, since December 2019. “We’re back in the neighborhood where we raised our kids,” he said.
They lived in Wildwood Park 18 years before, and her parents now live down the street. Their son and her brother also live in the neighborhood. Many Wildwood Park residents have family living nearby, Matt Leugers said.
He felt there weren’t many historic mid-century modern features left in the home. However, they’re glad to be part of the neighborhood again, including showing the house and seeing others’ homes.
The house next door, owned by Hannah Michel and Andrew Dubach, does retain mid-century modern features from when Robert and Greta Koerber built it circa 1950. They’re the third owners and decorated and renovated to keep that charm, Michel said. The house was part of the 2012 tour, and her parents helped start the West Central tour, so tours are in her blood, she added.
They did all the garden landscaping, wrapping it around to the front and reflecting her ecological mindset. Michel used native plants that, she said, take less work and less water and are hardier.
She has raised gardens for some vegetables and plants in the back, while more aggressive herbs such as mint are kept in pots to keep them from spreading too quickly. And her friend has a beehive in the back to “borrow” their garden, Michel said.
ARCH will use proceeds from the event to continue its mission of preserving and advocating for historic Fort Wayne architecture.
“ARCH takes the really hard cases and should,” Haas Zuber said. The members set an example, speak up in public and speak quietly to developers and property owners, she added.
The Wildwood Park Neighborhood Association will use its share of the proceeds to maintain infrastructure, Vice President Linda Wight Harmon said.
Iron lampposts, which were installed 100 years ago and don’t have a concrete base, need work to stop sinking. Also, the park areas, traffic islands and signs are the neighborhood’s responsibility and maintain the historic atmosphere.
“Our infrastructure,” Wight Harmon said, “is what makes us unique.”