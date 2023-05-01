The primary election saw strong early voting, and today’s polling is expected to go smoothly, Allen County’s director of elections said.
By the time early voting closed at noon Monday, 4,693 people had cast ballots in the municipal primary, Amy Scrogham said. The number later increased to 5,526 when votes from absentee ballots, traveling board ballots and satellite locations were added.
That’s better than the last two municipal primaries, Scrogham said.
In 2019, 4,515 people turned out for early voting in the primary, and 26,625 people voted overall – about 14% of registered voters. Expected turnout for a primary is 25% to 35%, she said.
The previous municipal primary in 2015 saw Allen County with the lowest turnout in the state. Only 1,634 people voted early that spring, and 19,783 people voted overall. That equaled about 9.8% of eligible voters.
Scrogham said she doesn’t know why the last two primaries didn’t draw more voters. The election board expects 25% of eligible voters to participate today.
Primary turnout is always lower than November general elections, Scrogham said. In the 2019 general election, voter turnout was 30.5%, and in 2015, it was about 22%.
Scrogham said she has heard people don’t like to vote in primaries because they don’t want to declare a party.
Voters aren’t expected to see long lines today because the election board was able to get ahead in preparations because primaries are slower. There were also no lines for early voting on Monday, so it took about two minutes for residents to cast their votes.
“The ballot is one page, so I think people can get through it fast,” she said.
To participate in Indiana’s primaries, a voter is required to declare a political party before receiving a ballot. Only Republican and Democratic candidates registered this year.
Leo-Cedarville is the only Allen County municipality besides Fort Wayne participating in the primary, Scrogham said. Residents of that town can vote for two of three candidates vying for two at-large town council seats: Timothy (Tim) George, Brian Jarboe and Andy Jones.
Scrogham said unless the Democratic party nominates a candidate, Leo-Cedarville won’t require an election ballot for Nov. 7.
On the Democratic ballot for Fort Wayne, the mayoral race is between Tom Henry, the incumbent, and Jorge Fernandez. The District 4 City Council race for the Democratic nomination is between Bob Behr and Patti Hays.
Four Democratic candidates are running for the three at-large positions on the City Council – incumbent Michelle Chambers, Stephanie Crandall, Audrey Davis and Sean Johnson.
On the Republican ballot, four candidates are listed in the mayoral race: Jason Arp, Jesse Crammer, Tom Didier and Eddie Ribel. Crammer announced March 23 he was no longer running, but Feb. 10 was the last day to formally withdraw a candidacy and be taken off the ballot.
In District 3, Republicans Nathan Hartman and Mike Thomas are running against each other, and in District 4, the candidates are Scott Myers and Joseph (Joe) Townsend.
Because Fort Wayne and Leo-Cedarville are the only municipalities with contested races in the primary, the Allen County Election Board will have 81 polling places instead of the usual 114, Scrogham said. Two of them will be in Leo-Cedarville and the rest in Fort Wayne.
People who don’t know which polling place is theirs can go to www.allencountyinvoters.gov or call voter registration at 260-449-7154, Scrogham said. Voters can also see a sample ballot for their precinct on the website.
Voters are allowed to bring a physical sample ballot when voting, Scrogham said. They should also remember to bring photo identification.