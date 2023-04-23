Five-year-old Teddy Frecker seemed to know exactly what to do Sunday once he stepped inside a life-size replica of an eagle’s nest during an Earth Day celebration in southwest Fort Wayne: He waved his arms as if they were wings.
That done, the Yoder boy promptly bounded to the event’s pond-dipping station, which let Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve visitors find creatures such as tadpoles. Kaitlin Frecker didn’t seem surprised her son returned to that activity for a third time.
“He really liked catching the tadpoles last year,” Frecker said.
Described as the largest Earth Day celebration in Fort Wayne, the four-hour event attracted an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 attendees within its first two hours. Chelsea Hile of the Little River Wetlands Project described the turnout as wonderful considering the cold, windy weather. Sunday’s temperature climbed only to 45 degrees, 19 degrees below the normal high for the date.
“A lot of people know that our work doesn’t stop when it’s cold and rainy,” Hile said. “They just braved the weather for (the event) because they know we do it year-round to keep the wetlands and the marsh the way it is.”
The nonprofit land trust protects more than 1,300 acres of wetlands, including Eagle Marsh, in the Little River watershed.
Earth Day was Saturday.
Sunday’s celebration featured raptors from Soarin’ Hawk, various hands-on education stations and native plant giveaways. Such events bring awareness to the land trust, Hile said.
“We want to share our passion of what we do and bring new people out,” she said, adding visitors can volunteer, participate in programs or enjoy the nature preserve independently.
Fort Wayne resident Tamara Moore left Eagle Marsh with multiple plants, including a free tree seedling destined for her yard.
Meanwhile, artist Heidi Malott left the event with a new painting – a landscape featuring water and the sun shining behind trees. Malott was glad she fought the urge to spend the dreary day at home, noting painting from photographs isn’t the same.
Eagle Marsh offered gorgeous spring scenery, she said, adding, “it’s still emerging.”
Indiana master naturalists, including Emilio Vazquez, were stationed throughout the property, eager to share their expertise.
As children scooped up tadpoles with pond dippers – cups attached to dowel rods – Vazquez said the activity offered insight about the water quality because animals’ pollution tolerance varies. Animals range from the very intolerant – including mayfly nymphs, water penny larvae and caddisfly larvae – to the very tolerant, such as aquatic worms, left-handed snails and rat-tailed maggots.
Vazquez understood that the children likely weren’t focused on what their findings meant about the water quality.
“They’re just excited to find tadpoles,” he said. “You’ve got to start their interest somewhere.”