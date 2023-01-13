East Superior Street between Lafayette and Clinton streets will be restricted, beginning Monday, for more than three months during sewer construction, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
The restrictions through early May are for the construction of a consolidation sewer and stormwater sewer, City Utilities said in a statement.
Beginning at 7:30 am Monday, the city said:
• One westbound lane will be open in the block between Lafayette and Barr Street.
• Between Barr and Clinton, one travel lane will be open in each direction.
• The intersection at Superior and Barr will remain open.
Beginning next week, the city said, Northern Indiana Public Service Co. will be removing abandoned gas mains to make room for a consolidation sewer pipe that will transport combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel. It said the NIPSCO work will take about three to four weeks before sewer construction begins.