Hundreds of children lined a yellow rope at a southeast Fort Wayne park on Sunday afternoon and waited for Tyler Whitfield to stop repeating his needless question.
“Are you ready?” he asked, standing in a grassy field dotted with more than 2,000 plastic eggs for Bigger Than Us Inc.’s seventh annual Easter event.
“Yes!” said the children, never wavering from that answer.
On Whitfield’s shout of “Go!,” a frenetic dash ensued as the youngsters – who ranged from tots to teens – sought to fill the bags and baskets they carried. Children 5 and younger scoured the park’s playground for eggs – some lay on swings and slides – while the older participants raced across the field, which was still soft from last week’s rain.
“They will be hunting for a little bit,” Whitfield predicted.
Bigger Than Us advertised the four-hour event as an Easter egg hunt, but the tradition at Weisser Park offered much more, including free meals, an egg race, a bouncy house and games. Organizers planned for 500 attendees, said Rell Holman, the local nonprofit’s founder and CEO.
The spring gathering is an example of the events the group organizes throughout the city, Holman told attendees during the opening remarks. BTU’s social media pages show it has presented a Black history seminar, a back-to-school bash and, among other activities, a charity dodgeball tournament within the last year.
“(We are) making sure we change that narrative that we have on the south side,” Holman said. “We’re doing good things, creating a safe haven for people just to come out and have fun at the park.”
Families including Luc Treminio’s lined up for a competition that asked children to balance a plastic Easter egg on a plastic spoon while racing to a finish line. The winners got a pass to a trampoline park.
Treminio brought her family, including 6-year-old daughter Amy and 10-year-old son Pablo, as something fun to do, she said via translation by Pablo.
Justina Curry, another attendee, watched her youngest sons, ages 6 and 7, participate in the activities. Her two older boys volunteered at the event as part of Bloom Project, a nonprofit that offers mentoring and other services to minority boys ages 12 to 18 in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.
“Take your time, Justin,” Curry called to her 6-year-old as he played a bunny-themed ring toss game.
Like other parents, Curry was juggling an armload of freebies. Booths offered items including Easter totes, books and succulents.
“So far, it’s been very nice,” Curry said of the event, adding the food was delicious.