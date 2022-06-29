Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana unveiled its new learning labs to the community Wednesday.
The non-profit's labs are focused on the healthcare and hospitality industries, partnering with area businesses to provide hands-on training for the organization’s clients, who include developmentally disabled students.
The healthcare lab works with American Senior Communities so students can get experience.
“The good thing about this is that it gives hands-on experience,” said Thomas Summerville, Easterseals chief operating officer. “We aren’t a true clinical facility; we don’t have long-term care designation, we don’t have hospital designation, we have to partner with those facilities to get clinical training.”
In the healthcare lab, students partner with a nurse coordinator who develops relationships and helps students learn. Summerville said this position helps meet the needs of participants as well.
Mannequins are available for students to practice giving injections or taking vitals before moving to on-site training.
“It gives the whole experience for our individuals or anyone who wants to go through this experience,” Summerville said.
Easterseals’ healthcare training helps students receive their certified nursing assistant certification, where they need both classroom and clinical hours.
In the hospitality lab, students can receive food handler certification through Ivy Tech.
The hospitality lab also gives students a chance to learn more about the restaurant industry, teaching them skills such as money management, how to prepare food and serving and waiting on tables. The lab is built like a dine-in restaurant, featuring a commercial-grade kitchen and seating area.
Summerville said they want as many people to use the labs as they can, but they teach students in smaller groups.
In the healthcare lab, students are typically in cohorts of no more than 12 people. Summerville said he hopes to see different class paces in the future.
“We have a diverse population,” he said. “Some people are already working, so they can't commit to 40 hours (a week) Monday through Friday. How can we integrate more of a self-pace option knowing there is a need in the industry?”
Sherry Ward, Easterseals director of development, said the community has enjoyed the labs so far. Two cohorts have already completed the training in the hospitality lab.
“Many say that it’s a hidden secret,” Ward said. “They are thrilled to see the resources that we have created with the support of the community to use, not just for our participants, but for others.”
Ward said Easterseals hopes to create more learning labs in the future. She said the organization is currently working on partnering with hotels to teach students about the hotel industry.
“I’m excited for our participants to have more training and find their confidence,” Ward said. “If you can get the training and experience before you are actually out on the job, you can see if it’s a good fit and be able to go in and start working much quicker.”