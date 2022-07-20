Eby Road will close between Wheelock and Schwartz roads from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. July 27 during storm-sewer installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Eby Road section to close during sewer installation
- The Journal Gazette
